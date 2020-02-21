Looking for love

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Children should never, ever be put into a car seat in a thick or puffy coat. No matter how tightly you adjust the straps, in an accident, the coat's layers will compress, creating excess slack in the straps and compromising the car seat's ability to safely restrain the child.

Car seat technicians also strongly advise against the use of anything that adds a thick layer between your child and their seat or straps or alters the positioning of the straps, the child's body or head. This includes aftermarket car seat accessories such as head positioners or shoulder strap cushions, and all forms of bunting that adds a puffy layer between the child's body and the car seat or straps.

Car seats are highly regulated, engineered and rigorously tested to work exactly per manufacturer specifications, with no add-ons. No matter how these items are marketed, they will compromise the car seat's ability to protect your child in a crash.

The safest way to transport your child during chilly winter months is to put them into the car seat (in a prewarmed car, if possible) wearing normal clothing and no more than an extra fleece layer or lightweight jacket. The child's coat can be placed on them backward in the car seat or a blanket can be kept in the car.