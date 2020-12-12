Longtime director of Family Solutions of Low Country leaves legacy of service

White’s experience as a teen mother also helped shape her into the adult she became.

“I was a teen mom at the age of 16. I found that many of the services that we now offer as a Healthy Start, Family Solutions and Office of Rural Health were not available when I was pregnant. I wish I would have had a community health worker that would come in my home and educate me on signs and symptoms of labor, the stages that you’re going to experience through child birth, some of the supportive services around family planning,” White said.

“Just having that mentorship, having somebody that you can call on when you need them, that wasn’t there when I found myself pregnant,” she said, noting that Family Solutions is a program through which young mothers are not made to feel ostracized as she was when she became pregnant, but empowered and encouraged.

“I had strong family around me, strong women around me that would not allow me to give up and helped me to go on and reach the goals of where I am today. So that’s another reason why I decided to apply when there was an opening with the Office of Rural Health, and I did get it,” White said.

She started at SCORH in March 1998 as one of four county coordinators for the Healthy Start program. She served as the Hampton County coordinator.