Longtime director of Family Solutions leaves legacy of service

Virginia Berry White knows what it means to be a servant leader, having used her gift to mentor and empower children, women and families for more than two decades as part of an Orangeburg-based family wellness program.
As the licensed master social worker prepares to retire from Family Solutions at the end of the year, she will miss the family atmosphere among clients and staff that she helped to foster.
‘We have become their family’
“What I’ll miss most is that family. One of the things I intentionally did was hire many of the women that we served as clients as full-time or contractual staff. They saw the seat that they were in at that time that they were the client, and I wanted them to come over and see it from a different perspective,” White said.
“When you have an opportunity to have the clients that you serve be a part of your staff, I think that’s a powerful move that you’ve made. They were able also to get other clients to come into the program. So it’s that family atmosphere of planning and strategizing together that is powerful,” she said.
Family Solutions, a program of the South Carolina Office of Rural Health, is the name for an umbrella of services that include Healthy Start, an infant and maternal wellness program, and Nurse-Family Partnership, a home visitation program for first-time mothers.
Healthy Start, which Family Solutions administers along with the NFP, works to reduce infant mortality in Barnwell, Allendale, Bamberg, Hampton and Orangeburg counties. The NFP program serves Orangeburg County.
White joined the SCORH in 1998 and serves as director of Family Solutions. She leads all strategies and objectives of the agency, including the federally funded Healthy Start grant. Under her leadership, the Healthy Start program received the Outstanding Community Health Project Award from the S.C. Rural Health Association.
“What I’ve liked most about the work that I’ve done over these 22 years is serving families, being of service to others. It is so important that people have mentors in their lives when many times families and women that we serve do not have that support. They want that support. So we have become their family in so many ways because they had no one else to reach out to, no one else to understand,” White said.
“I love that about the work that we’ve done here, being that mentor, that supportive system. The other thing that I’ve loved over the course of the years is building partnerships, getting people to see the need to partner to help find families’ lives better.
“Building consortiums, building coalitions has been one of the greatest things that we’ve been able to do, and also working with every agency, entity, organization and health care provider that the woman will have to touch. So it has been great working in the communities,” she said.
Prior to joining SCORH, the Orangeburg native served as a maternal child health coordinator for the Resource Mothers Program in the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. She managed a team of indigenous community workers and provided psychosocial assessments to pregnant teens. During this time, she received the District Social Work for the Year Award.
White was recently named the state’s 2020 Community Star through the Community Star program, an initiative of the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health. The initiative is a way to celebrate those serving the needs of an estimated 57 million people living in rural America. White is among Community Stars from 48 states to be recognized as part of National Rural health Day on Nov. 19.
SCORH CEO Dr. Graham Adams said, "Virginia really is what I would call a true leader. Virginia is a leader of people, of young women. She is an organic and a natural leader. People really respond to her, and I think she has had the ability to make a difference in those communities well beyond whatever her position with Family Solutions of the Low Country or the Office of Rural Health is."
White said much of what led her into social work stemmed from her own personal life experiences.
“I grew up with my great-grandmother raising me. I saw some of the struggles that she had in having systems to operate in a way that would meet the needs of her family, meet the needs of her great-granddaughter. That was one of the reasons because she knew nothing about many of the services that could have been available to her,” she said
White’s experience as a teen mother also helped shape her into the adult she became.
“I was a teen mom at the age of 16. I found that many of the services that we now offer as a Healthy Start, Family Solutions and Office of Rural Health were not available when I was pregnant. I wish I would have had a community health worker that would come in my home and educate me on signs and symptoms of labor, the stages that you’re going to experience through child birth, some of the supportive services around family planning,” White said.
“Just having that mentorship, having somebody that you can call on when you need them, that wasn’t there when I found myself pregnant,” she said, noting that Family Solutions is a program through which young mothers are not made to feel ostracized as she was when she became pregnant, but empowered and encouraged.
“I had strong family around me, strong women around me that would not allow me to give up and helped me to go on and reach the goals of where I am today. So that’s another reason why I decided to apply when there was an opening with the Office of Rural Health, and I did get it,” White said.
She started at SCORH in March 1998 as one of four county coordinators for the Healthy Start program. She served as the Hampton County coordinator.
“My job was to assess that county and find out what the gaps and barriers were so that the Office of Rural Health, who was our grantee, along with Healthy Start, could help to fill that gap and identify some of those barriers,” she said.
White added, “I saw that if our objectives and goals were to improve women’s health and to reduce infant mortality in the four-county service area, we needed also to provide some services ourselves. So that’s when in April of 1999, I became the director” of the Healthy Start program.
“We became a home-visiting program, where we providing intensive home-visiting based care to women that were pregnant, to women who had just delivered and also to our infants. We also created countywide consortiums, and this countywide consortium worked hand-in-hand to also look at some of the gaps and barriers, especially African American babies who were dying even then at two times the rate of white babies,” she said.
White continued, “We began a great consortium across the four-county service area. We starting providing home-visiting services to our pregnant women and also our families. And then we moved up to the time that I am getting ready to retire.”
‘One of the most passionate people’
Improving the health of children, women and families; connecting rural families to health care services and community resources; reducing infant death and improving maternal health; and empowering parents to improve their family health through education and outreach have been the goals of the staff at Family Solutions, among whom White is well respected.
“I grew up professionally under her leadership. She sees a seed and she waters it,” said Lamikka Samuel, LMSW, director of social work and perinatal manager, noting that White was a leader who helped individuals nurture their strengths and brought out the best in them.
“Ms. White is like so powerful, but so humble and not arrogant at all. ... She gives all credit to God,” said Talina Strange, a community outreach worker and former client.
“Her legacy is extraordinary. I say that based on what I know. She’s like a mother to so many people,” Strange said.
Dr. Richard Richardson, MD, FACOG, of the Regional Medical Center said, “She’s always been for the client. It’s never been for Virginia at all.”
Lynn Wellman, MS, APRN, regional systems developer at Prisma Health Richland, said, “Virginia is the consummate professional. She’s absolutely one of the most passionate people that I’ve ever met with regard to her work. She is also the most positive person.”
Throughout her career, White has served on boards for the S.C. Perinatal Regional Association, S.C. Perinatal Association, National Association of Social Workers, the Orangeburg Health Improvement Council and the March of Dimes Program Service Committee.
She also snagged the Distinguished Community Service Award as part of South Carolina State University’s Founders Day celebrations in 2014.
White received a bachelor of social work degree from S.C. State and a master’s degree in social work from the University of South Carolina.
The 66-year-old, who is also an ordained minister, said while she is retiring, she will stay busy with her plans to start her own business, Global Footprints, which will help “fill some of the gaps” in health care access for infants to adults.
“My passion has been with maternal child health, my passion has been with helping to be a part of systems and building systems. So I’m going out now on a high note, but I’m going out to actually create a business for myself as well,” she said.
She and her husband of 35 years, Joe, have three children and six grandchildren, all of whom she plans to also spend more time with.
“Enjoying our family is one of the other things that we’re going to do. All of our children are grown, but we have some sweet grandchildren. All of our children are still close to us, and we’re just going to enjoy each other as much as we can during this pandemic,” she said.
