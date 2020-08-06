Long odds underdogs rarely succeed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Suppose that the final of a world bridge championship is between one highly rated team and one that has surprised everyone by getting so far. When that happens, the bookies will not take bets on the favorites.

However, in 1991, the underdogs did win. In Yokohama, Japan, Iceland defeated Poland over 160 boards by 415 international match points to 376.

It was amazing. The Icelanders were in the zone. This deal is from that match. Both teams reached five clubs by South. In this auction by Icelanders Arnason (North) and Jonsson, after clubs were agreed, they control-bid first- and second-round controls at random. (Don't try that at home!)

The Polish declarer, Piotr Gawrys, received a diamond lead. He won with his ace and immediately played the club queen. However, when West smoothly contributed the four, declarer, afraid of a diamond ruff, played "safe," going up with dummy's ace. Now he could no longer make his contract! Declarer continued trumps, but had to lose two spades, one club and one diamond ruff: down two.

The Polish West, trusting his partner's lead-directing double, led a spade. After East took the first two tricks in the suit, Jonsson had no option but to take the club finesse. He cruised home.

The spade lead looked the worst for South, but it forced him into a winning line. In contrast, the apparently beneficial diamond opening gave declarer just enough rope to hang himself.

