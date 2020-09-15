Lonely and mourning

Dear Annie: I had two brothers die within a year of each other. One was 53, and the other was 62. They were my only remaining siblings. They resided in Ohio, and I live in Arizona. I had to plan both funerals by myself and clean out and sell whatever I could of their homes and possessions.
At the same time, my mom was diagnosed with dementia and had to be put in a nursing home. Eventually, I brought her to live with me in Arizona. I had to clean and sell her house, and her belongings, too. I was in Ohio for four months getting everything straightened out. My husband of 12 years never came to help, nor did he come to the funerals. Am I wrong for resenting him for this? -- Alone at Funerals
Dear Alone: No, you are not wrong for resenting his absence. Marriage is a partnership, and when your partner is going through a difficult time, you should be at her side and not leaving her to carry the entire burden herself. However, resentment is like drinking poison and waiting for the other person to die.
Let's work on turning your resentment into a healing conversation. Does your husband know how it hurt your feelings and made you angry that he didn't attend the funerals or help relocating your mother? You have the power to express yourself and share, so do so. And listen to why he wasn't there to support you. If he is unconcerned or unapologetic, then I would suggest marriage counseling.
Dear Annie: I just wanted to remind your readers of another way to use up excess garden produce. Many urban gardens are in "food deserts." In our city, there is a "share shelf" in which people can share the excess bounty of their gardens with others who live in these food deserts. When I am going in that direction, I drop off my excess vegetables. This allows others who live near these "share shelves" to get healthy food for free. Please urge your readers to look into this option if they are near any of these types of gardens. -- Sharing Abundance
Dear Sharing Abundance: What a great tip. Thank you for the idea!
