Lone Star tick bites can cause red meat allergy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Doctor: I got bitten by a tick, and my doctor said it might make me allergic to meat. That was a few months ago, and I can still eat a hamburger and not get sick. How long does it take for the allergy to start? Will it ever go away?

Dear Reader: It sounds as though you were bitten by Amblyomma americanum, commonly known as the Lone Star tick. Adults are reddish-brown in color, with a rounded body. Females have a single white splotch at the center of their backs, the distinctive "star" that gives the arachnid (that's right, ticks are not insects) its name. Males have white markings around the edge of their bodies, sometimes in the shape of a horseshoe, but these are often not as noticeable.

Entomologists say the Lone Star is an aggressive tick that actively seeks out its prey. It's abundant throughout the southeastern United States, and is found along the Eastern Seaboard. As is happening with many species of tick in the U.S., the Lone Star tick has been steadily moving north and west, gradually expanding its range.