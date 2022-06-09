 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local swim team participating in Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando

2022 Special Olympics

Joni Bowers of Orangeburg is participating this week with Team South Carolina in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando in swimming. She is a member of the Orangeburg Hammerheads, the local Special Olympics South Carolina swim team based out of the Orangeburg County YMCA and has already won a bronze in the in the 50-meter butterfly competition.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

A local swim coach and one of her team members have been selected to participate in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando. 

The games began Sunday and run through June 12. Team South Carolina has a 199 total delegation comprised of athletes, Unified Partners and coaches from around the state.

Savannah Smoak Brown of the Canaan community is an Edisto High School graduate who serves as the coach of the Orangeburg Hammerheads.

The Orangeburg Hammerheads is the local swim team of Special Olympics South Carolina. They are based out of the Orangeburg County YMCA.

Brown, a former EHS swim team member who has also served as a lifeguard, was tapped to serve as assistant coach of the Team SC’s swim team at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

Joni Bowers of Orangeburg, a member of the Orangeburg Hammerheads who was also on the EHS swim team, was additionally selected to participate in the national competition event.

Joni has already won a bronze in the 50-meter Butterfly competition. She participated in the 50-meter freestyle competition on Thursday and will be swimming in the 4x25-meter freestyle relay on Friday at 9 a.m. The awards ceremony for the Friday races is scheduled for 11:49 a.m. on Saturday.

Her mother, Sheri, said she is very proud of her daughter.

“There’s no goal not attainable if you put in the work and the effort. I’m extremely proud,” she said.

Individuals can watch the Special Olympics USA Games 2022 on ESPN2, ESPN3 and ABC. Unlike the ESPN network, which can be watched on TV, its sister sites ESPN2 and ESPN3 are only available to watch online.

ESPN3 will provide live streaming coverage of competition throughout the week, with multiple feeds daily throughout the games, delivering more than 68 hours of live coverage, including track and field, powerlifting, E-sports and tennis.

TheTandD.com: $5 for the first 20 weeks

ESPN’s coverage will be rounded out with a two-hour Best of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games program on ABC at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 12, capturing the top moments and stories from the week of coverage. Sunday’s program can also be viewed on ESPN3 and the ESPN app.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

