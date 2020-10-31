Local sickle cell group raises $5K for services with drive-thru event

The executive director of the Orangeburg Area Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation is proud of the success of a drive-thru event that had to replace the foundation’s annual fundraising walk because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The foundation was planning to work to break the silence surrounding the incurable and sometimes-painful blood disorder with its seventh annual walk this year, but a drive-thru was held on Sept. 26 instead.
Held at the foundation office located at 825 Summers Ave. in Orangeburg, the event netted $5,000 from generous donors.
Foundation Executive Director Isaac “Ike” Haigler said monies were still coming in as of Friday.
“I felt the drive-thru was very successful. We had quite a few people who were able to come through, pick up their package and donate to the foundation. Collecting $5,000 was tremendous considering the pandemic and everything that was going on,” Haigler said.
“There were folks who actually came out and presented checks on the lawn at the Foundation that morning because they wanted to show that they were concerned about our efforts,” he said.
Individuals who participated in the drive-thru picked up packets which included a T-shirt, stadium cup, pen and designer Orangeburg Area Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation mask for a $17 donation.
The theme for the drive-thru was “Taking a step towards breaking the sickle cell silence.”
Haigler said donors included, but were not limited to, several individuals and local businesses, along with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Bull Swamp Baptist Church of Orangeburg, Islam Temple No. 3 or Orangeburg and Islam Temple No. 4 of Aiken.
Islam Temple No. 3 of Orangeburg, for example, donated $1,500, while Islam Temple No. 4 of Aiken donated $2,000.
“Then I had a classmate of mine from college, Andre Rice, who has an investment firm all the way out in Chicago, send a check for $300. With other folks coming by donating to the cause and tooting their horn and riding by, we collected $5,000. There’s others that are coming in. I’m receiving donations sometimes on a daily basis,” Haigler said.
Haigler said donations are needed, particularly with an increase in requests for utility, medication and transportation assistance.
“These are some of the things that these funds are actually used for. The funds are actually used for patients. We can’t do anything when it comes to any operation of the office, my salary or anything like that.
"The contributions that come from the churches or organizations are the funds that are set aside to help these sickle cell patients when they’re in need of help,” he said.
While the pandemic sidelined this year’s fundraising walk, Haigler said the foundation is hoping to be able to hold it next year.
“We’re definitely following CDC guidelines and wearing masks, washing hands and staying socially distant. We know God is in charge of it. So we pray that God will remove this pandemic where we can get back to normal, but right now we’re at the new norm,” he said.
The executive director said he appreciates all of the community support the foundation has received.
“We’re definitely appreciative of what they did. We went over our expectation on the drive-by. We decided to do it late, about two and a half weeks in the making. We decided that we just weren’t going to not do anything. Although the pandemic got us down, we’re still going to do what we have to do,” he said.
For more information on the foundation, or to make a donation, call 803-534-1716 or mail: Isaac Haigler, Orangeburg Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation Inc., 825 Summers Ave., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
