Local sickle cell group raises $5K for services with drive-thru event

The theme for the drive-thru was “Taking a step towards breaking the sickle cell silence.”

Haigler said donors included, but were not limited to, several individuals and local businesses, along with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Bull Swamp Baptist Church of Orangeburg, Islam Temple No. 3 or Orangeburg and Islam Temple No. 4 of Aiken.

Islam Temple No. 3 of Orangeburg, for example, donated $1,500, while Islam Temple No. 4 of Aiken donated $2,000.

“Then I had a classmate of mine from college, Andre Rice, who has an investment firm all the way out in Chicago, send a check for $300. With other folks coming by donating to the cause and tooting their horn and riding by, we collected $5,000. There’s others that are coming in. I’m receiving donations sometimes on a daily basis,” Haigler said.

Haigler said donations are needed, particularly with an increase in requests for utility, medication and transportation assistance.

“These are some of the things that these funds are actually used for. The funds are actually used for patients. We can’t do anything when it comes to any operation of the office, my salary or anything like that.