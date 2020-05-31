Local news is much more than coronavirus

The Times and Democrat's staff is working diligently on local news. While access to coronavirus coverage continues to be free at TheTandD.com, members know there has been much more news than COVID-19.

Previews of races in the June political primaries are continuing, and local coverage, sadly, of late has included two incredibly violent incidents. The staff has covered the stories well while continuing to practice the safety guidelines related to the coronavirus.

Of note, the Sunday, May 24, online and print editions featured major stories on how the Regional Medical Center is coping with the "new normal" amid the coronavirus and how local churches are moving toward reopening. If you missed them, here are links:

Thank you for being a member and supporting local news.

