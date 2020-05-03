Local news has never been more important

Newspapers have been reporting vigorously on the plight of people and business amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s our mission, our obligation. Local newspapers such as The Times and Democrat are all about reporting local news. And with the combination of print, online and social media, we reach a larger audience than ever. During the coronavirus emergency, that audience has grown further.

But local newspapers are in trouble. The shutdown of retail businesses that have long been the biggest advertisers has sent revenue plunging.

The issue has prompted a bipartisan push in Congress to boost local news, with proposals including funneling government advertising to local newspapers.

But any support for newspapers must not include “strings” that would inhibit the newspaper’s “freedom” granted in the Constitution. Journalists are the “watchdog” of those in power, and that role cannot be threatened or bought.

We’ll tighten our belts further as revenue shrinks, even as the demand for what we do grows. We’ll be creative, looking for ways to help local businesses for the good of the community -- and for the good of the local newspaper serving it.