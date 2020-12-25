LIVING ON PURPOSE: What does God want for Christmas?

Once again, we have stressed with trying to figure out what to give people who already have everything they need. If you are like me, it’s common to finally settle on exchanging gift-cards. Come to think of it, I’m trying to understand how we went from the wise men bringing gifts to Christ as an act of worship, to the ritual of giving gifts to each other? I don’t remember Mary and Joseph exchanging presents with the shepherds, having a feast, or Bethlehem being decorated with tinsel and ribbons. Yes, there is widespread affection for the magical stories and traditions that we are accustomed to, but we also have the reality that much of our holiday festivities has little to do with Christ at all. Not to mention that children are taught that Santa has similar abilities as God. Nonetheless, for those who would rather focus on a more spiritual meaning instead of being mesmerized by the Christmas tree, we are reminded of the angel’s message to Mary in Luke 1:35, “The holy child that you will give birth to will be called the Son of God.”

If there was ever a reason to celebrate, it would be to tell the world that Jesus Christ is the Savior who came to deliver us from sin. He is the Master of the universe, the Creator of all things, and is forever the way, the truth, and the life. It’s true it would have been much easier for the Almighty to send us a Hallmark card expressing how much He cares about us, but instead He wanted to demonstrate and prove His love by sending His only Son to be our Redeemer. He is now patiently waiting for someone to decide if they will live for Him or themselves. It’s no secret the temptation to become entangled in commercialism can distract us from the true reason for the season, and I suppose this qualifies people like me as being a Grinch. However, in my defense, if you’ve read, “The gift of the Magi” we see there is a significant difference between wisdom and being impulsive and that love is the real meaning of life – not materialism. Anyway, there is genuine peace and comfort in knowing that Christ is filled with endless mercy and compassion for all people. Because of His humble entrance into this realm to save those who believe, we can sing His praises, “Joy to the world, the Lord has come.”