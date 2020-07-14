Little kids and big days

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: I guess I need to be brought into 2020 on an issue of wedding etiquette. I lived for several years in the Deep South, and it was a common practice to feed your family before attending a wedding, especially when you had children. The reason is so that your spouse and kids would not swarm the appetizer table or buffet line and completely embarrass you.

Recently, I attended a wedding where one woman and her spouse brought their six kids. Additionally, there were countless other children. There was an appetizer table set up while the wedding party had photos taken, and the children acted like they hadn't eaten in weeks. They ran around and did not get food and then settle down. An 86-year-old man left before the meal as he was concerned someone would make him fall!

There was a cash bar there as well. I, too, left early -- and I am the parent of one of the people being married. The children were already running without any parental supervision, and I did not think alcohol was going to improve the situation.

Was I wrong to just ignore the hoards of children running through the dance floor and dashing under tables?

I did not know all the people to ask them to control their children, but I also did not feel it was my place -- Confused Southerner