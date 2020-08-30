Little bit sad': US Open show set to go on despite pandemic

"Help us keep the bubble safe. Let us know if you witness unhealthy behavior," with a phone number to call.

Merchandise shops are filled with empty shelves and undressed mannequins. Instead of a main plaza filled with fans eating and drinking and comparing purchases and talking about tennis, there is a space for players to hang out, with a putting green, basketball hoop, and giant chess board among the outdoor diversions offered.

"When you're walking to and from practice — you have to get somewhere for a certain time — it's nice. You know that there's no one around, that you're not going to get stopped," said Andy Murray, who won the first of his three Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows in 2012. "Yeah, it's very quiet and very relaxed."

Then Murray described his thoughts during his trek to the locker room after a practice session last week.

"I was like, 'Wow, this is pretty sad, because usually this place is just filled with energy and atmosphere, like before the tournament starts," he said. "Now it's tennis players and their teams walking around with masks on. It's just all very different and a little bit sad."