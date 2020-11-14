Lists can work wonders

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a lot of things going on in my personal life trying to balance my business, my stepsons, work and school. I work every other weekend, getting up early to do stepmom duties and then having to open a shop. I keep my stepsons with me most of the time and home-school them.

I just opened this new beauty shop, so a lot of my time goes into promotion and trying to get new customers in the store. Sometimes I feel like it can be difficult. What are some tips you can give to keep focused when having a lot on my plate? -- Full Plate

DEAR FULL PLATE: Busy people are often the ones who can manage multiple responsibilities. Get organized so that you can stay focused.

Make a list every evening of all of the tasks you must accomplish the next day. Write them out in categories that include all aspects of your life -- stepsons, home, the shop, your health and whatever else is important. Under each category, list bite-sized tasks that need to be completed with deadlines when applicable. Then, on the next day, execute your list. This should keep you streamlined and aware of what you have to do and whether you did it or not. Remember to include your health. This is key to being able to complete all of the other tasks.