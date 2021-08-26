Listening to Hispanics

Biden not only has declined to revisit the punishing sanctions against the Cuban regime that Trump put in place, but also imposed tough new sanctions against Cuban officials and institutions that participated in a brutal crackdown on peaceful protests last month. If the policy impact of sanctions is debatable, Biden's political wisdom is not: Democrats would dearly love to put Florida back in play, and Biden's toughness may help.

The Democratic Party also sees a golden opportunity in Texas, where Mexican Americans are by far the dominant Hispanic group. But there, too, Trump outperformed expectations with Hispanics and easily won the state. Democratic strategists urgently need to figure out why, rather than waiting around on the assumption that demographic trends will do their work for them. A swing state doesn't only have to vacillate in one direction.

According to a study by the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative, Hispanic voters helped Biden eke out his narrow wins in Arizona, Wisconsin and Georgia -- without which Trump would still be president. But the report's authors characterized Hispanics not as an in-the-bag Democratic constituency but as a "swing electorate" to whom both parties must appeal not just with words but also with deeds.