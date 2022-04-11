Listen to and analyze the auction

Even if you are looking at a Yarborough and your partner is busy passing, concentrate on the auction. In particular, get an idea of how many points each player holds. This will help your declarer play and defense. Also, don't you find it irritating when the person on lead asks for a review of the auction? Don't let your concentration wander.

As declarer, it is even easier to imagine the other hands when an opponent has bid, as in today's deal from an online duplicate. How should South play in four hearts after West leads a trump?

Holding five spades, South might have passed, converting his partner's takeout double of West's weak two-bid into one for penalties. Best defense rakes in 500 points. However, South decided to go for the vulnerable game bonus.

West guessed to lead a heart.

If the diamond ace-king stood up, declarer had four side-suit winners and needed six trump tricks. He had five high trumps, so he had to risk one low ruff. In which suit should it have been taken?

Definitely clubs. From the auction, East was known to have started with a singleton spade and could surely overruff dummy's heart seven. As East hadn't bid three clubs, it was unlikely that he had seven of them.

The play went: heart to the 10, diamond ace-king, spade to the ace, club to the ace and a club ruff with the heart four. Then declarer ran for home with a high crossruff.

Always listen closely to the auction, even if you are only passing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0