Lindor, Conforto, new pitchers lead Mets past Braves 7-3

Called up from Triple-A Syracuse earlier in the day as New York made eight roster moves, Oswalt (1-0) allowed one run over 2 1/3 innings of relief for his first major league win since 2018.

With the tying run at the plate, Oswalt picked off Ozzie Albies at first base to end the seventh.

"It's incredible," Conforto said. "Every day it feels like we've got some new guys in here and they jump right in. They're here to do their job."

Megill also was summoned from Triple-A to start in place of Joey Lucchesi, who is scheduled for season-ending Tommy John surgery Thursday. The right-hander permitted two runs and three hits with four strikeouts over 4 1/3 valuable innings in his major league debut.

"A lot of emotions. It was exciting. It was fun. It was competitive. Couldn't ask for anything more while I was out there," said Megill, who didn't even have enough notice for family and friends to be on hand for his big night.

"I wanted to go full force and just go out there and make a statement and help the team win."