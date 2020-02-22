Lightning strikes from time to time

Willie Tyler, a ventriloquist, comedian and actor, said, "The reason lightning doesn't strike twice in the same place is that the same place isn't there the second time."

Good point. In bridge, we have a Lightner double, which strikes a few times a year, but on different deals, and probably with different players. What does it mean?

After East opened three diamonds, South overcalled three spades. North, with a huge hand, used Blackwood. Then, learning that an ace was missing, he signed off in six spades. Three players picked up their scorecards to inscribe the contract, but East said, "Just a moment, please. I double." North redoubled, arguing afterward that it was mathematically justifiable.

What did West lead?

He knew that his partner's Lightner double asked for an unusual lead. Diamonds (East's suit) and trumps were out. West had to choose between hearts and clubs, knowing that partner was void in one of those suits. Since he had one more heart, he led that suit. East happily ruffed and cashed the diamond ace to defeat the slam.

East-West were plus 400 -- double what they would have received if North had not redoubled. If the contract had made, North-South would have scored 2070 instead of 1660 for doubled and made. So North was risking 200 points to gain 410.

When Teddy Lightner first had this idea, he doubled a small slam with a side-suit void and an ace. When an opponent redoubled, he was feeling happy. But there was a problem -- it was his lead!

