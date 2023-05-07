South Carolina State University recently elected its 10th Mister State and 87th Miss SC State. SC State rising senior Delano Whitfield will be Mister SC State, and rising senior Karrington McClurkin will be Miss SC State for the 2023-2024 school year.

Whitfield and McClurkin are highly active on campus and plan to bring their innovative ideas, tenacity and individuality to SC State’s Royal Court.

Delano Whitfield, Mister SC State

Whitfield is a broadcast communications major and former division II basketball player from North Brunswick, New Jersey. He is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., 101 Black Men and SC State’s NAACP. He is a Thurgood Marshall College Fund Yard Ambassador on campus.

Outside of the university, Whitfield is a John Hopkins Talented Youth Scholar. He is also an orator who does poetry, public speaking and motivational speaking events.

Last year, he spoke at several prestigious campus events including the 54th Orangeburg Massacre Commemoration, the Youth and ROTC Day, and the Moguls in the Making session with television writer and executive story editor Sa’Rah Jones.

Whitfield is passionate about what he does, what he stands for and whom he impacts.

“When I was running for Mister SC State, I couldn’t think of a better platform than ‘VISIONARY’ because that exudes me in so many different ways. Each one of those characteristics in my platform embody the standards of what a man should carry,” he said.

Whitfield’s “VISIONARY” was inspired by his line name when he crossed over to Alpha Phi Alpha. It stands for versatility, inspiration, success, innovative, optimistic, natural, authentic, resilience and youthful.

“Versatility means being fluent and being able to talk to anyone on campus. Inspiration is being able to impact others through the way you carry yourself, the way you talk, the way you move and your personality,” Whitfield said. “Success is built on whatever goal or standard you set for yourself. Your success is different because everybody has a different goal.

“Being innovative is being able to be creative, whether it’s doing different things on campus or starting your own business. Optimism is being able to have an open mind,” he said. “It's good to be optimistic because there are so many things the world and future has to offer.

“Being natural and authentic means just being your true self and not conforming for anybody. Resilience is your hunger, how hungry your drive for success is. It’s not stopping until you’ve reached your goal. Youthful is being free and full of life,” he said.

Whitfield explained how he had to use characteristics from his platform like resilience and optimism in his personal life to make it to college.

While mourning the loss of his grandmother, enduring financial hardships, and struggling to get scholarships, Whitfield was not only determined to make it to college, but he was also determined to inspire others like him in his generation.

“I still wanted to play basketball, but I wanted to do other things because I knew I had more to offer to the world than just basketball and I knew I could be impactful. When I came down here, it’s like the doors opened for me,” Whitfield said. “I wanted to be an inspiration and let people know that whatever they want to do, they can accomplish it.”

Whitfield hopes to bring versatility and all that he’s learned from different cultures and environments to his position as Mister SC State. He wants his peers to feel comfortable being authentic and bringing new ideas to the table.

“Giving everybody a chance to show what they’re capable of is important,” he said.

Whitfield is big on presentation and loves fashion. This is something he plans to incorporate within his events.

“In Black culture, there’s a lot of things we tell from our stories through our clothes,” he said. “Fashion shows are the best places for people to display who they are because they bring different cultures.”

Whitfield also wants to have mental health forums with students to discuss various issues that may be going on in their personal lives. He feels that this will help to decrease violence on and surrounding campus.

“I look forward to being a part of change,” he said.

Karrington McClurkin, Miss SC State

McClurkin is a speech pathology and audiology major from Rockhill, South Carolina. She also desires to be a part of change and to set an example of what a true queen is.

“I saw how classy Richlyn was (85th Miss SC State Richlyn Williams), how she carried herself and made a difference,” McClurkin said. “She was a speech major at the time, just like I am now. She was very involved on and off campus, and she was trying her best to make a difference, and that’s what I want to do for my counterparts.”

McClurkin is a student ambassador and is the student representative for the York-Chester Chapter of the SC State National Alumni Association. She is a three-time presidential scholar and a member of several organizations on campus.

She is a member of Dedicated Ladies Living Strong (D.O.L.L.S.), an SC State Student Orientation Leader (SOL), and the editor and chief of Paw Print, SC State’s student newsletter.

McClurkin is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. in the Beta Sigma Chapter.

Outside of the university, McClurkin is a member of the National Student Speech Language Hearing Association (NSSLHA), the National Student Leadership and Success Association.

“I don’t see being Miss SC State as a job because I’m so heavily involved on campus. I want to use my resources more to my advantage,” she said. “I already feel connected with the student body, and I know the needs. So really, it’s about trying to figure out a way to use my platform to get those things done.

“I feel like I’ve already been doing what a queen is supposed to be doing on campus. I’m involved, I’m already trying to fix problems and present opportunities on campus. I was going to do that with or without the title because that’s just who I am,” she said.

McClurkin’s platform is “Bulldog’s Anatomy,” which is inspired by the show, “Grey’s Anatomy.” Just like on the show, she wants to fix the things that are broken or need repairment in the campus community regarding safety and unity.

As Miss SC State, McClurkin is focused on recruitment and community service projects. She wants to focus on community service projects both on and off campus.

Being involved with the community outside of campus is something she feels students could work on more diligently.

“I want to remind my peers that it’s not a race, it’s a marathon,” she said. “Your journey is your own journey and whatever path you choose to take at SC State, don’t let anyone deter you from what you want to do. You can get anywhere that you want to go from SC State.”