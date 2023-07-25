The Times and Democrat will be running the Best of What's Cooking? from columnist Teresa Hatchell. This column ran originally on August 14, 2013.

The 90-plus-degree days we’ve been having lately inspired me to write about some really cool desserts. What better way to cool things off than ice cream?! I keep ice cream in my freezer at all times because my boys love it. They make sundaes, top pound cake with it, or just eat it in a cone or bowl.

Almost every eatery offers ice cream for dessert. It’s safe to say that, all-in-all, ice cream is as part of Americana as baseball and apple pie. The following recipes from my file take ice cream just a few steps further.

Ice cream piecrust

1-1/4 cups Oreo cookies, finely crushed

4 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted

Heat your oven to 350 degrees. Combine the cookie crumbs and butter well. Press the crumb mixture firmly over the bottom of a 10-inch springform pan. Bake for six minutes and cool completely.

Chocolate sauce

1/2 cup sugar

3 tablespoons cocoa

2/3 cup evaporated milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

In a heavy saucepan, combine sugar, cocoa and evaporated milk. Cook this mixture over medium heat until boiling, stirring occasionally. Reduce the heat to low and cook five minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally. Stir in the vanilla and butter. Cool completely.

Caramel sauce

1/3 cup butter or margarine

2 cups firmly packed light brown sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 cup half-and-half, divided

2 teaspoons cornstarch

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

In a heavy saucepan, combine the butter, brown sugar, salt and 3/4 cup half-and-half. Cook this mixture over low heat, stirring constantly, until the sugar dissolves (do not boil). In a small bowl, combine the cornstarch and remaining half-and-half, and gradually stir into the brown sugar mixture. Cook this mixture over low heat, stirring constantly, until thickened. Stir in the vanilla extract. Cool completely.

Vanilla-chocolate ice cream pie

Ice cream piecrust

1 quart vanilla ice cream, softened

Chocolate sauce

8-ounce container whipped topping, thawed

2 tablespoons lightly toasted pecans, chopped

Prepare the crust. When it has cooled completely, spoon the ice cream evenly over crust, cover with waxed paper and freeze until firm. Remove it from the freezer, remove the waxed paper and spoon some chocolate sauce over the ice cream. Freeze again until firm. Spread the whipped topping on top of the pie, and sprinkle it with toasted pecans (optional). Remove sides of the springform pan and slice into wedges.

Toffee ice cream pie

Ice cream piecrust

Caramel sauce

1 quart chocolate ice cream, softened

1 quart vanilla ice cream, softened

Five 1.4-ounce English toffee-flavored candy bars, crushed

Chocolate sauce

1 quart coffee ice cream, softened

Prepare the crust. When it has cooled completely, spoon 1/2 cup of the caramel sauce over crust, leaving a 1-inch border. Freeze until set. Spread the chocolate ice cream over the caramel sauce. Freeze until firm. In a medium bowl, combine the vanilla ice cream and crushed candy bars. Spread this mixture over the chocolate ice cream, and freeze until firm. Spread 1 cup of chocolate sauce over the vanilla ice cream, and freeze until set. Spread the coffee ice cream over the chocolate sauce. Cover the pie tightly with Saran Wrap and freeze for at least eight hours. Remove the dessert from the freezer 10 minutes before serving. Remove sides of the springform pan and slice into wedges.