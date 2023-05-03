The Times and Democrat will be running the Best of What's Cooking? from columnist Teresa Hatchell. This column ran originally on March 4, 2015.

Last Wednesday, I received an email from a reader about my column that was fresh off the press that day. Over the years I have been writing “What’s Cooking?,” I believe this wonderful lady’s response was the quickest one I have ever received. For privacy purposes, I’ll share the short letter but not the writer’s name.

“Good morning, Teresa,” she wrote. “I started this a.m. as I like to by reading your column, where you mentioned a broccoli, cheese, ‘mac’ recipe, three of my favorite foods. I must have missed that recipe and wonder if I can get it? Thanks for your help.”

I responded: “I hope you are doing well! Thank you for reading my column weekly. I so enjoy sharing recipes with everyone. I didn’t actually give a recipe for the Broccoli, Cheese ‘N Chicken dish I referred to in the column. I just mentioned it and noted that it is made with those three ingredients only — some steamed broccoli cut in manageable pieces, as much of your favorite cheese as you would like to add (I use shredded sharp cheddar but occasionally splurge and use feta, or use a combination of shredded or crumbled cheeses) and tear or cut some pieces of the meat from stewed, baked or rotisserie chicken (no macaroni, but you could put some in if you would like). Simply combine the three ingredients in a large bowl. Spoon it into a lightly-buttered casserole dish and bake at 375 for about 15 minutes or until the top is nicely browned. It doesn’t take too long because the broccoli and chicken were already cooked before you folded them in with the shredded cheese. I hope you will enjoy this easy, nutritious meal in one dish.” And, I hope all readers out there will give it a try and vary the amount of each of the ingredients to suit your needs and tastes.

Here are a few other broccoli recipes worth trying:

Fast broccoli-cheese dip

1 medium onion, chopped well

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

2 cups chopped broccoli florets, steamed just until tender

1 large jar Cheez Whiz

Sauté the onion in a pan with margarine until the onions are lightly browned. Stir in the cooked broccoli and Cheez Whiz. Allow these ingredients to simmer until the flavors are well combined. Serve this dip warm with any of your favorite crackers or chips.

Rich broccoli soufflé

3 cups of broccoli florets (broken into small pieces)

1 can cream of mushroom soup (cream of onion works, too)

1 cup Miracle Whip

6 eggs (beaten in one at a time until well blended)

16 ounces grated mild cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 325. Combine all of the ingredients and place in a casserole dish that has been lightly buttered around the sides and top. Place the casserole dish in a pan of water. Bake at 325 for one hour. Test with a toothpick.