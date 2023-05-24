The Times and Democrat will be running the Best of What's Cooking? from columnist Teresa Hatchell. This column ran originally on May 25, 2004.

Each week I receive a number of emails, letters and in-person comments. As I have said before, I appreciate everyone's kind compliments about my column.

I truly feel blessed and privileged to have this narrow strip of space in which to share stories about my family and friends, information about various foods and all kinds of very basic recipes.

With Memorial Day a few days away, numerous college and high school graduation parties under way and Father's Day just a few weeks from now, I thought I'd remind you all of the fun and excitement of out-of-doors get-togethers with family members and friends.

Our spring weather has been wonderful lately, and God's world is so beautifully adorned with greenery and flowers, you don't need to spend money on decorations. All you need to do is set up a few tables outside and prepare some potato salad, baked beans and desserts a day ahead. Then, think about ease of preparation of traditional barbecued chicken with your favorite barbecue sauce. Usually, the instructions on the bottle suggest that you slather it on the chicken during the last 15 minutes it is cooking.

However, let me suggest that if you pierce your chicken parts with a large-pronged fork and brush the sauce on continually during the grilling process, the sauce will have more time to really soak in. Marinating chicken in a shallow dish in the refrigerator overnight is also an excellent idea. It makes the grilled chicken especially moist.

Maybe you're going for basic hamburgers. Why not toss some Lipton Beefy Onion dried soup mix in a large bowl with your ground beef. Mix it well and make the patties. Some people prefer to knead some real diced onions and Worcestershire sauce into their ground beef. It's easy to add flavor without adding fat and cholesterol.

Whether you're planning to grill steaks, chicken, ribs or burgers, we all agree that a tasty dessert is a must. You really need something yummy to cap off the meal.

Below is a reprint of Mrs. Ruth Ulmer's (of Orangeburg) Banana Pound Cake recipe. The Unbelievable Pineapple Cake recipe that follows is one that was shared with me by a good friend and church family member, Connie Darden of Harleyville. It is unbelievably easy to make and unbelievably yummy! Pick one dessert to try, or serve both.

Banana Pound Cake

1 cup shortening (Crisco)

1/2 cup butter, softened

3-1/2 cups sugar

5 large eggs

3 cups plain flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract (not vanilla flavoring)

3 large ripe bananas (mashed)

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, cream together shortening, butter and sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.

In another bowl, sift together flour, baking powder and salt. Gradually add to creamed mixture. Add milk and vanilla extract and mix well. Fold in bananas and spoon into greased and floured 10-inch tube cake pan. Bake at 325 degrees for one hour and 20 minutes or until done (use the toothpick test). Set on a rack to cool for about 15 minutes. Invert onto a cake plate.

Unbelievable Pineapple Cake

1 box Angel Food Cake mix

1 large can crushed pineapple

1 container Cool Whip Lite

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 9x13-inch glass or aluminum baking dish.

Dip out one half cup of the crushed pineapple and put it in a large bowl with the powdered cake mix. Simply stir by hand until the ingredients are well combined. Don't add anything else. Pour this batter into the pan and bake for 23 to 25 minutes or until the top of the cake begins to crack (use the toothpick test for doneness). Allow to cool for about 15 minutes before inverting onto an oblong cake plate, or frost directly in the pan. Be sure the cake is completely cool before frosting.

To make the frosting, simply dump the rest of the crushed pineapple into a medium bowl. Put the entire contents of the whipped topping container into the bowl. Stir the whipped topping and pineapple until well blended. Spread on top of the cake. Refrigerate until ready to serve. This makes a light, refreshing dessert.