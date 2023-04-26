Related to this story

George Spigne, Sr. -- Queens, N.Y.

QUEENS, NY -- Funeral services for Mr. George Spigner, Sr., 95, of Queens, NY and formerly of Orangeburg, SC, will be held 2:00pm, Wednesday, …

