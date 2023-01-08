Wade to speak at Voorhees convocation

DENMARK – Justin Wade, a Duke University School of Divinity student, will speak at Voorhees University during a convocation commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and celebrating MLK Jr. Day, the federal holiday named in King’s honor.

The convocation will be held Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. in Massachusetts Hall. The theme is “Channeling the Prophetic Voice of Dr. King for HBCU Students.” The holiday is Jan. 16.

Wade is a member of The Rush Metropolitan AME Zion Church in Raleigh, N.C., where he serves as an associate minister. He received his license from the Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church Sept. 25, 2015.

Wade graduated from Livingstone College in Salisbury, N.C., earning a bachelor’s degree in religion and philosophy. He served in many capacities during his undergraduate career: as the sophomore class president for the 2019-20 school year, president of the Pre-Theologian Program, secretary of the Male Champions for Change, and as the 2020-21 executive chaplain for Livingstone.

Wade is the recipient of the Dr. C. Tyrone Gilmore Scholarship from the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, the Livingstone College E. Moore Award and the Livingstone College Lamp of Knowledge. He is a Livingstone College Presidential Scholar and a member of the Theta Alpha Kappa Religious Honors Society. He was inducted into the National Honor Society of Leadership and Success for the 2019-20 academic year, where he served as the treasurer. Wade has also served as president of the Student Government Association at Livingstone. He is a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and the 2022 Oratorical Contest Winner for the fraternity’s southern region. He has been recognized as having the highest collegiate GPA.

At a very young age, Wade started to mimic his father’s preaching. At the age of 5, he yielded his life to Christ, and from there, a yearning was born in his heart to know more. He started to read the Bible and take seriously what he believed. It became clear to Wade and almost everyone around him that there was a calling on his life.

He diligently studies the Word of God as he ministers throughout the nation. He is motivated by 1 Corinthians 9:16: “For when I preach the Gospel, I cannot boast, since I am compelled to preach. Woe unto me, if I do not preach the Gospel.”