DENMARK – Anita Singleton-Prather, better known as “Aunt Pearlie Sue,” brought a touch of Gullah Geechee to Voorhees University.

“You were created with greatness in you. You’re not going to be great; you already are. I don’t care how hard you try to live beneath your potential, it does not lessen the greatness already in you,” Prather told the audience.

Prather served as guest speaker for the University’s Lyceum Series on March 23, in Massachusetts Hall.

A native of the Sea Islands in Beaufort, she is the founder and executive artistic director of the musical performance group Gullah Kinfolk Traveling Theater.

Prather is the writer and co-producer of “Tales from the Land of Gullah” and “Circle Unbroken: Gullah Journey from Africa to America.”

She partnered with South Carolina Educational Television to create an award-winning interactive children’s website, featuring her animated character, Aunt Pearlie Sue.

One of the highlights on her journey thus far was being featured on CNN’s “United Shades of America” and the “Cooking Channel” for sharing Gullah recipes.