Voorhees College to celebrate homecoming virtually

DENMARK – “Celebrating Our Next Level of Excellence” is the theme of Homecoming 2021 at Voorhees College. In an effort to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19, only Voorhees students with appropriate ID will be allowed to participate in on-campus in-person activities. However, friends and supporters can participate virtually. Homecoming week is Nov. 7 through Nov. 14. A full schedule of virtual events, beginning Nov. 8, is available at voorhees.edu/alumni/2021-homecoming.

The virtual homecoming kickoff is at noon on Monday, Nov. 8. Other virtual homecoming highlights include Alumni Giving Tuesday (Nov. 9) and basketball games against Paine College also on Nov. 9, an Alumni Showcase on Nov. 11, the Alumni Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Nov. 12, and the homecoming basketball games against Clinton College on Nov. 13. To attend an event virtually, visit voorhees.edu/alumni/2021-homecoming.

“We encourage friends and supporters to participate virtually in homecoming this year. By staying away from campus, you will help us to have a healthy and safe homecoming week. We look forward to 2022 when we hope to have more on-campus in-person activities and events,” said Ronnie Hopkins, president of Voorhees College.

Student homecoming activities begin Nov. 7 and continue through Nov. 14. Those activities are not listed here because they are only open to Voorhees students with ID.

