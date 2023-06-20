Related to this story

Miriam O. Burris -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Miriam O. Burris, who blessed us with her life on this earth for 104 years, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 15th.

Elder Donnie Brown -- North

NORTH -- Elder Donnie Brown, 71, of North passed away Friday, June 16, 2023 at his residence. Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel F…

