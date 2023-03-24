Trinity United Methodist Church of Orangeburg will celebrate its 51st annual Women’s Day at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 26.

Women’s Day is presented each year by Trinity’s United Women in Faith unit.

This year’s Women’s Day theme is “Mosaic of Faith: We Are All Part of God’s Story.”

“The theme’s purpose is to highlight our interconnectedness as children of God, each with unique gifts and talents and each beloved as an essential part of the body of Christ," Unit President Sylvia Robinson said.

“We’re all part of God’s story. When we know God, it enables us to know who we are and our story. We have a role in God’s story. The mosaic image symbolizes United Women in Faith's role in supporting one another as a faith community,” she said.

United Women in Faith seeks to connect and nurture women through Christian spiritual formation, leadership development, creative fellowship and education so that they can inspire, influence and impact local and global communities.

The guest speaker for this year’s celebration is the Rev. Telley Lynnette Gadson. She serves as the district superintendent and chief missional strategist of the Hartsville District of the South Carolina annual conference of the United Methodist Church.

She served for 22 years pastoring churches prior to becoming district superintendent.

Following the morning worship service, a celebratory dinner will be held for $12 per person. The public is invited to attend.