Trinity UMC celebrating Founders' Day, transformation

Trinity United Methodist Church in Orangeburg is celebrating its 156th Founders’ Day during the entire month of January. This year’s celebration looks a little different, however. In addition to events going virtual for the second time, the church’s edifice is undergoing a transformation and renewal. As seen by all who have passed by the historic church on the corner of Boulevard and Amelia streets, plywood has replaced some of the beautiful stained-glass windows. It is only temporary, though. Transformation is coming.

Paying homage to a rich history while looking forward with optimism forms the basis of this year’s Founders’ Day theme — The Movement Continues: Transformation Toward an Even Brighter Future.

The Rev. Dr. Eddie C. Williams, senior pastor, advises, “As we celebrate Founders’ Day 2022, we may need to remind ourselves that the past is the foundation on which we build. It was our forbears who opened the paths and blazed the trails we now travel.”

Founders’ Day Chair and Lay Leader Mrs. Theresa Davis relates this year’s theme to John 15, "where Christ is the true vine and His disciples the branches." She credits this imagery with helping the Trinity family to thrive through continual growth and transformation of God’s people toward a fruitful future.

“Transformation is a collective process of change that leads to re-discovering and celebrating what we are called by God to be as a church in ministry," Davis said.

The Church Restoration Project, one of three main focuses of this year’s celebration, was implemented in 2015 with the overall goal to restore and preserve Trinity United Methodist Church to its initial architectural and aesthetic grandeur as designed by the founders. The church, listed in the National Register of Historic Places since 1995, was completed in 1944 and was in need of repairs and updating. Three federal grants totaling $1.5 million have been acquired for the restoration thus far, supplemented by over $200,000 raised from members and friends. Much progress has been made including a new HVAC system, waterproofing, electrical work and safety upgrades.

The current phase of the restoration includes refurbishment of the church’s over 80 beautifully stained-glass windows. In 2016, Trinity was noted as being a repository of the greatest number of stained-glass windows among the United Methodist churches in South Carolina. The windows have been removed from the educational wing of the church and transported to Columbia by Shenandoah Restoration Inc. to be refurbished to their original majesty, and reinstalled. The most recently acquired grant of $500,000 will be used to restore the remaining windows and address other needs. When the restoration is complete, Trinity will once again bask in her original splendor.

In addition to Church Restoration, the Child Care Learning Center (CCLC) and Boy Scout Troop 190 — two of Trinity’s most impactful community-centered ministries — are also highlighted and celebrated this Founders’ Day. The CCLC, located in a building on the church grounds, provides children infant through age 4 with a nurturing spiritual learning environment, nutritious meals and fun physical activities. The CCLC has shaped the very young lives of generations of area residents. Since early in its history, Trinity has also embraced the value of scouting as a way to nurture youth. Trinity’s Boy Scout Troop 190 is well-known throughout the state for its many accomplishments. Scouting provides a program for young people that builds character, trains them in the responsibilities of participating citizenship and develops personal fitness. These two ministries have been cultivated for more than 75 years by Trinity, who remains faithful to these and other outreach ministries benefiting the community.

"After the death of Moses, the Exodus General and Red Sea Navigator, God turns to Joshua, Moses’ assistant, and admonishes him “to be strong and courageous; do not be frightened or dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go,” said Rev. Williams on the future of Trinity this Founders’ Day. "Today, Trinity is the modern Joshua. We are called to witness, make disciples for Christ and become change agents in a dark world.

“We must trust those teachings that have sustained our congregation. God’s promises yesterday will sustain us on the journey tomorrow. Just as God guided Moses and Joshua, God will lead and guide Trinity today and tomorrow!”

Funds raised from the 156th Founders’ Day celebration will benefit the Church Restoration Project the Child Care Learning Center (CCLC), and Boy Scout Troop 190. Contributions are appreciated and may be mailed to the church at 185 Boulevard St. NE; Orangeburg, SC 29115. You may also donate online on the church’s website: www.trinityumc-orangeburgsc.com.

The public is invited to view this year’s Founders’ Day events on the church’s YouTube channel (TrinityUMCOrangeburg). Events include The Trinity UMC Male Chorus Concert, the Child Care Learning Center (CCLC) Presentation, Celebrating the Jarvis Brothers Quintet, and the Boy Scout Troop 190 Presentation. For more information, call the church office at 803-534-7759.

