Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce names scholarship recipients

The Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce recognizes the chamber’s scholarship recipients from public and private high schools in the community.
Coby Weeks, Ashanti Elliot and Joyden Regyn Glover were selected to receive chamber scholarships through the generosity of Argos, Dorchester/Allendale Biomass, Giant Cement, Holcim and individual chamber members.
“Even though spring of 2020 brought on many challenges for our graduating seniors, it did not dampen their strive for success," said Chamber President and Education/Scholarship Committee Co-Chair Charles Murray. "My co-chair, Judge Jackie Jenkins, and the committee received and reviewed many applications, and we are delighted to honor these outstanding students.”
“On behalf of Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Directors, and Chamber members, we want to congratulate all of the graduating seniors," Murray said. "Our community is dedicated to educating our youth, and we are thrilled to assist in that mission.”
Colby Weeks of St. George graduated from Dorchester Academy. He is the son of Charlie and Dawn Weeks. The scholarship given at Dorchester Academy is designated as the Charlie Murray Memorial Scholarship. Colby will attend the University of South Carolina Honors College. Colby has plans to pursue a job as an aerospace engineer.
Joyden Ragyn Glover of St. George graduated from Woodland High School. She is the daughter of Lahomer Glover. She will attend Winthrop University this fall. Joyden plans to major in early childhood education and looks forward to contributing to the education profession and instilling valuable experiences in young children.
Ashanti Elliot of Holly Hill graduated from Lake Marion High School and Technology Center. She is the daughter of Sheila Keitt. Ashanti is attending Clemson University in the fall. She plans to pursue a degree in business with interests in marketing, entrepreneurship, public relations and personal finance.
“The Chamber is proud to recognize the achievements of these students and encourage their continued education at institutions of higher learning,” Jenkins said. “We trust that they will study diligently and hope they will return to the Tri-County Region to become business and industry professionals who will make positive impacts in our communities.”
