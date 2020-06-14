Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce names scholarship recipients

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce recognizes the chamber’s scholarship recipients from public and private high schools in the community.

Coby Weeks, Ashanti Elliot and Joyden Regyn Glover were selected to receive chamber scholarships through the generosity of Argos, Dorchester/Allendale Biomass, Giant Cement, Holcim and individual chamber members.

“Even though spring of 2020 brought on many challenges for our graduating seniors, it did not dampen their strive for success," said Chamber President and Education/Scholarship Committee Co-Chair Charles Murray. "My co-chair, Judge Jackie Jenkins, and the committee received and reviewed many applications, and we are delighted to honor these outstanding students.”

“On behalf of Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Directors, and Chamber members, we want to congratulate all of the graduating seniors," Murray said. "Our community is dedicated to educating our youth, and we are thrilled to assist in that mission.”