Tips for packing a healthy school lunch for your kids

Packing a fun and healthy lunch for kids will not only get them excited about lunch but ensure they are being fueled with nutrient-packed foods for their growing bodies.

Kimberly Baker, Ph.D., RD, LD, director of the Clemson Extension Food Systems and Safety Program Team, shared a few tips below for packing healthy school lunches. Children should take part in choosing and making their lunches to create buy-in with what they will be eating and as a part of teaching them to make nutritious choices to maintain a healthy weight and a healthy eating style for a lifetime.

When preparing a child’s lunch, be sure to include a variety of nutrient-rich foods from each food group (protein, whole grain, fruit, vegetable and dairy) with little added sugar and salt.

• One great protein-packed food that children often enjoy is peanut butter or other nut butter. Peanut or nut butter is a great lunch choice because it is high in protein and will help children feel full longer.

• Whole grain wraps are another great choice for a child’s lunch. They can be used to make a sandwich wrap or cut into triangles and baked to make homemade tortilla chips to be served with a nut butter, hummus, salsa or other healthy spread or dip. Whole grains are a good source of fiber and are linked to reducing the risk of heart disease, diabetes and some cancers.

• Fruit salad and a yogurt-based dip is another child-friendly addition to a child’s lunchbox. Fruit salad is easy to eat, gives the child the ability to include their favorite fruits, adds color and is packed with fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, which provide many health benefits including lowering the risk of chronic disease and reducing the risk of some cancers. The yogurt-based dip will incorporate additional flavors and is a great source of protein and calcium. Protein will help to build the child’s growing muscles and calcium helps to build bone.

• Children don't often like vegetables in their lunch box. Be sure to include your child in their vegetable choice and pair the vegetable with a dip that is low in added sugar and salt, so they'll enjoy what they'll be eating. Choices could be hummus, or a veggie dip made with a blend of low-fat plain yogurt, sour cream and seasonings. Like fruit, vegetables contain fiber, antioxidants and other important vitamins and minerals that are critical for a growing child.