Time to prepare hanging plants for spring

With spring just arriving — it’s time to start thinking about dressing up your porch or deck with hanging basket plants. If you have successfully overwintered a few of last year’s plants, give them a new lease on life and even double their numbers by following the following tips.
Overwintered plants usually don’t look their best and may have become pot-bound. Cut back scraggly or weak growth and if the cuttings can be rooted, place them in water or straight into a pot of soil to root. Some cuttings that root quite readily include Wandering Jew (Tradescantia sp.), philodendron and pothos, to name just a few. These plants are also ones that are more forgiving about being overwintered and will branch out from each joint where they were cut.
It can be a struggle to carry fern baskets through the winter but if you have managed to keep them alive, now is the time to divide them. Most types of ferns benefit from a close clipping so cut the fronds back to about one inch. With the foliage out of the way, turn the pot or basket upside down and slide the root ball out.
If the roots are very tight, you will want to split the root ball. Use a sharp knife or other blade to slice into the sides of the roots and divide the mass into three sections, top to bottom. Loosen the soil and roots before repotting each third into new hanging baskets.
Some plants that you have been growing in a regular table-top pot can be transferred to a basket to increase the number you will have to hang. Not all plants cascade but many will bunch out and over the sides of the pot nicely. Some plants you might try like this are peperomia, tuberous begonias and prayer plant.
After repotting your plants, be sure to water them in well. This will help the soil and plant settle in so that you can see if you need to add a little more soil. The plant will root back in faster if you use a mild dose of liquid or soluble fertilizer in the water. Add some time-release fertilizer to the top of the soil if none is included in the soil mix you have used.
If you are going to be starting anew with hanging baskets this spring, consider potting up your own. You can often save time and money and increase your options as to the types of plants you can grow. Watch the stores for starter plants in packs or individual pots. Most plant labels will indicate whether that particular plant does well in a hanging basket.
Remember that you can grow a mixture of plants together in a basket just as you can in any type of container. This goes for combining several flower colors of the same plant or mixing up flowers, vegetables and herbs in one basket. Just keep in mind that they will all grow much larger and allow them that room to grow.
Don’t restrict yourself to the traditional plastic hanging pot. Try out some of the many types of wire baskets with fiber liners for a change. These baskets allow you to plant around the sides of the container as well, resulting in a much fuller effect. They can be a little trickier to keep watered but well worth the effort for the results.
Watering a porch full of baskets can be a daunting chore come summer so consider installing an automatic system. Run a main line overhead with spaghetti tubes down into each basket that will come on automatically during the day. Use a system that allows you to regulate the number of waterings and the length of each so that it can be adapted to the plants’ needs.
This column was originally published in The Times and Democrat on March 1, 2015.
