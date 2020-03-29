Time to prepare hanging plants for spring

With spring just arriving — it’s time to start thinking about dressing up your porch or deck with hanging basket plants. If you have successfully overwintered a few of last year’s plants, give them a new lease on life and even double their numbers by following the following tips.

Overwintered plants usually don’t look their best and may have become pot-bound. Cut back scraggly or weak growth and if the cuttings can be rooted, place them in water or straight into a pot of soil to root. Some cuttings that root quite readily include Wandering Jew (Tradescantia sp.), philodendron and pothos, to name just a few. These plants are also ones that are more forgiving about being overwintered and will branch out from each joint where they were cut.

It can be a struggle to carry fern baskets through the winter but if you have managed to keep them alive, now is the time to divide them. Most types of ferns benefit from a close clipping so cut the fronds back to about one inch. With the foliage out of the way, turn the pot or basket upside down and slide the root ball out.

If the roots are very tight, you will want to split the root ball. Use a sharp knife or other blade to slice into the sides of the roots and divide the mass into three sections, top to bottom. Loosen the soil and roots before repotting each third into new hanging baskets.

