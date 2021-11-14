THIS MONTH IN S.C. HISTORY: The Nullification Convention meets in Columbia

During the time that Calhoun was outlining the procedure of nullification and popularizing the idea of states rights, he was serving as Vice President to Andrew Jackson. The topic was part of a lively debate in the Senate between Robert Hayne of South Carolina and Daniel Webster of Massachusetts. Opinions in Washington grew so heated that Mrs. Calhoun moved her family back to their home at Fort Hill in Pendleton, South Carolina. From there, Calhoun wrote the “Fort Hill Address: On the Relation which the States and General Government Bear to Each Other.” In that document, he declared that “This right of interposition ... be it called what it may, — State-right, veto, nullification, or by any other name, — I conceive to be the fundamental principle of our system ... and I firmly believe that on its recognition depend the stability and safety of our political institutions.”