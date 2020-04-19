THIS MONTH IN S.C. HISTORY: Settlers from England establish Charles Town

In August of 1669, three ships – the Carolina, the Port Royal, and the Albemarle- set sail from England for the Carolina Province. The fleet was under the command of Captain Joseph West and later, Sir John Yeamans. The ships stopped briefly in Ireland in the hope of attracting more settlers but instead, a few potential colonists changed their minds and disembarked. After forty days at sea, with about 150 people on board, the fleet reached Barbados, where the Albemarle was destroyed by a storm. It was replaced with a sloop, The Three Brothers, and the fleet sailed on to Nevis (one of the Leeward Islands in the West Indies). In Barbados, Yeamans appointed William Sayle governor of the colony. The fleet abandoned the Port Royal and sailed on with the Carolina and The Three Brothers to Bermuda. The Three Brothers was blown off track by a storm. It was replaced by another sloop and the ships sailed to Port Royal Sound, where they landed in March. Only two people died in route to North America.