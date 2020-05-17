THIS MONTH IN S.C. HISTORY: Naturalist Mark Catesby arrives in Charleston

The watercolors that Catesby produced as a result of his trip were published in two volumes titled The Natural History of Carolina, Florida and the Bahama Islands. The set is one of the most significant accomplishments in natural science during the colonial period and gave Europeans their first view of the flora and fauna of the new world. Catesby was not a trained artist, but his illustrations of animals, particularly birds, were beautifully detailed and lifelike. He later boasted that he had missed very few species of birds, but he did admit that he preferred to sketch “Males of the Feather’d Kind,” as they have brighter plumage.

Once he returned to London, Catesby found it difficult to obtain sponsors for his publication. He was determined to complete the project and learned to engrave the copper plates required to print the images. He made all but two of the final plates and painted them himself in order to guarantee that the details and colors were correct. Few artists have been so personally involved in the publication of their work. To finance the publication, Catesby took subscriptions. The final product was well received and, although it never brought him a great fortune, it did provide an income for Catesby until his death in 1749. Purchased by King George III of England in 1768, the original plates are now housed in the Royal Library at Windsor Castle.