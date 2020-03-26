THIS MONTH IN S.C. HISTORY: In 1825, Poinsett was appointed Minister to Mexico

Joel Roberts Poinsett was born in Charleston in 1779 and schooled in England. In 1797, he began medical school in Edinburgh, Scotland, but returned to Charleston after the first year. In Charleston, he studied law for a short time and then set off to travel through Europe. He was fluent in several languages and kept company with such dignitaries as Napoleon I and Czar Alexander I. When tension mounted between Britain and the U.S. in 1808, Poinsett returned to the states. He was then appointed trade envoy to South America, where he attempted to stir up resistance to Spain. In 1814, Spanish Royalists forced him to flee Chile and he returned home.

Poinsett was elected to South Carolina’s General Assembly in 1816 and was made president of the state Board of Public Works in 1819. In 1821, he was elected to Congress as a representative from Charleston. His voting record indicates that he supported enlarging the military, opposition to tariff increases, and recognition of South American republics. In 1825, President James Monroe appointed Poinsett the first U.S. ambassador to Mexico. In that role, he attempted to purchase Texas for the United States and worked to obtain a commercial treaty along the southwestern border. Poinsett was unpopular with Mexico’s monarchists and British traders. In late 1829, the Mexican government asked that he be recalled. Poinsett returned to South Carolina in early 1830.