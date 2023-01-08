 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert
THIS MONTH IN S.C. HISTORY

THIS MONTH IN S.C. HISTORY: A South Carolinian is elected speaker of the House

  • 0
Langdon Cheves

Engraved Portrait of Langdon Cheves

 From the Collections of the SC Historical Society

Only 54 people have served as speaker of the house. The 90th person to do so was a South Carolinian. In January 1814, Henry Clay was appointed to a peace commission to end the war with Great Britain. That left a vacancy in the role of speaker of the U.S. House and South Carolina’s Langdon Cheves was elected to fill it. Having served as a state representative and state attorney general, Cheves was elected to the U.S. House in 1810. He served there along with William Lowndes, David R. Williams, and John C. Calhoun. All four South Carolinians were well-known “War Hawks” who supported the conflict with Great Britain.

Langdon Cheves was born in Abbeville District in 1776. He attended private schools and was an avid scholar. He read law in Charleston and practiced statewide. In 1806 he married Mary Elizabeth Dulles and they eventually had fourteen children. Outspoken in his political opinions, Cheves was a fierce Jeffersonian Republican. As a U.S. Congressman, he worked to retain Clay as speaker of the House in 1812 and was appointed chairman of the Ways and Means Committee. Cheves was also a prominent member of the Naval Affairs Committee, where he oversaw several important military appropriations during the War of 1812.

People are also reading…

Hundreds of comics in 'Go Comics' at TheTandD.com

After his service as speaker of the House, Cheves turned down an offer from President Madison to join the cabinet as Secretary of the Treasury. He returned to Charleston and was appointed to the South Carolina Court of Appeals in 1816. Three years later President Monroe appointed him president of the Second National Bank of the U.S. Cheves launched a series of strict measures including higher interest rates, fewer loans, and a reduction of bank notes. Some scholars claim those actions may have worsened the depression that followed the Panic of 1819, but others point out that the measures helped to stabilize the bank. Cheves resigned from the National Bank position in 1822 and was appointed chief commissioner of war claims under the terms of the Treaty of Ghent. While serving in these appointments, he resided in Philadelphia and Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Cheves returned to South Carolina in 1829. While he supported the unionist view during the Nullification Crisis, by 1850 he was an outspoken proponent of southern rights. When he heard of the Compromise of 1850, Cheves announced, “The Rubicon is passed–the Union is already dissolved.” He insisted that southerners must “unite” to protect their “slave property.” By the end of his life, Cheves believed that secession was the only solution for the South. He continued to practice law and manage his rice plantation until his death in June 1857. Langdon Cheves is buried in Magnolia Cemetery, Charleston.

THIS MONTH IN S.C. HISTORY: Articles of the Confederation are adopted
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Karissa M. Price -- Gastonia, N.C.

GASTONIA, N.C. -- Ms. Karissa M. Price, 43, of Gastonia, and formerly of Orangeburg, departed this life Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Gastonia.

Charleston mayor proposes $15 minimum wage for city workers

The mayor of West Virginia’s capital of Charleston says she wants to work on raising the minimum wage for city workers to $15 an hour this year. Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said in her state of the city address on Tuesday night that she also plans to look at providing free or low-cost housing options for mental health workers. She said the city is working to identify five properties in Charleston that can be used for low- or no-cost housing to attract mental health workers to the state.  Goodwin's proposals are part of an effort to revitalize West Virginia's capital city and boost support for its residents.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Social media use linked to brain changes in teens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News