‘This land is our land’: South Carolina’s parks offer ‘a little bit of everything’

From the mountains to the beach, and from the lakes to the rivers, South Carolina State Parks have it all.

In 1940, Woody Guthrie wrote a classic American folk song from his hotel room at the Hanover House in New York City. His now iconic lyrics, “This land is your land, this land is my land,” are sung around the country during patriotic events and programs. While we do not physically have the right to enjoy every acre of land across the United States, there are many notable people who have worked hard over the years to protect and conserve designated lands for all to enjoy.

During the midst of the Great Depression, Franklin Delano Roosevelt stepped into office as the 32nd President of the United States of America. He immediately began outlining plans for programs to create jobs in the nation’s forests, parks and range lands. The Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) not only put tens of thousands of men back to work, but restored the American landscape by planting trees, re-seeding grazing lands and protecting wildlife habitats. To encourage citizens to get out and enjoy the country’s natural resources, the CCC also focused on building and maintaining access roads and constructing campgrounds. This initiative laid the groundwork for state and federal conservation programs.

South Carolina embraced the Civilian Conservation Corps and reaped the economic and restorative benefits of the program, which led to the development of the first state parks. Sixteen parks were established during the 1930s across the state. At the start of World War II, when CCC employees went to fight in the war, the parks transitioned to the Forestry Commission.

It wasn’t until the 1960s that South Carolina leaders saw a need to invest in resources to promote tourism in the state. The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism (PRT) was created in 1967 and state parks have been housed there since.

South Carolina is home to 47 state parks covering some 90,000 acres, from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Atlantic Coast. The state has acquired land through several different avenues. South Carolina has purchased land outright to designate as park land. The state has long-term lease agreements with utility companies and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to use land under federal licensing rules that require the landowner to provide recreation along dam-released whitewater and the freshwater coast.

Lastly, South Carolina has obtained land through private organizations such as The Open Space Institute, The Nature Conservancy and Land Trusts across the state. South Carolina PRT works with Land Trusts that find and purchase properties, then place them under a conservation easement before turning them over to the state park system to manage. Much like a conservation easement that is designated for agricultural use, SCPRT is granted access to protected land with a restriction that designates it for public recreational use.

The park system is growing as South Carolina continues to acquire property and hopes to see several new parks open in the coming years.

As you think about new parks, you may also wonder what was the first park in South Carolina?

When asked this question, Paul McCormack, director of State Parks, chuckled.

“That is the great debate,” quipped McCormack. “Cheraw State Park was the first park purchased but Myrtle Beach State Park was the first to open.” Nonetheless, both parks have great pride in being an integral part in launching the park system in South Carolina.

Paul McCormack has spent his career dedicated to South Carolina State Parks. McCormack grew up with a love for the outdoors, spending time camping, hiking and fishing. He attributes his affinity for the outdoors to his involvement in the Boy Scouts throughout his childhood. His hobbies turned into a career as McCormack realized his love for teaching people about the great outdoors. After receiving a degree in education, he landed his first assignment with South Carolina PRT as a ranger at a day-use park in Hardeeville. From there, he was stationed at Myrtle Beach State Park and then Paris Mountain State Park before serving as a regional chief over 14 parks in the sandhills area. Four years ago, McCormack was named director of South Carolina State Parks, a position he still holds today.

The park service is committed to two main objectives: conserving and protecting our state’s natural resources and providing opportunities for outdoor recreation and education. Sharing a common goal with agriculture and forestry industries, the protected lands in our state also focus on conservation as a top priority.

SCPRT has a resource management section that houses a forester, biologist and archaeologist, who work to manage timberland, wildlife habitats and historical sites. McCormack spoke of their commitment to restoring resources, which is achieved by actively managing around 20,000 acres of timberland through thinning, clearcutting and replanting trees. They also manage land for wildlife habitat and promote healthy growth of existing timber by using prescribed burns or chemical application, depending on the property.

“If you are going to manage these resources,” McCormack remarked, “you’ve got to ask yourself, ‘what is the end goal?’ Well, the end goal is for the users.”

He exemplified this by talking about an endangered species, the red-cockaded woodpecker, which calls Cheraw State Park home. SCPRT staff actively and intensively manage this park to create a healthy environment for the woodpeckers. This management plan also included the creation of a trail system offering visitors the chance to see a red-cockaded woodpecker in its natural habitat.

Edisto Beach State Park has a turtle program and hires part-time workers who work with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) during nesting season to watch over sea turtles and their nests along the coastal parks.

State parks are also home to other wild animals, some of which can pose problems. Parks deal with over-populations of deer, alligators and Canada geese as well as destructive animals like wild hogs and beavers.

“As a large landowner, we have all of the same traditional problems of any other landowner,” said McCormack, “and we have to work with specialists to find solutions for these problems.”

Fortunately, these problems do not stand in the way of visitors experiencing the recreational opportunities at each park. The landscape across the state is diverse, which provides an array of activities for patrons to enjoy.

“One of the great things about South Carolina is the geography of the state,” shared McCormack. “You can get a little bit of everything.”

He even joked about the convenience of being a smaller state and said if someone was aggressive, they could hop in the car and watch the sunrise at Myrtle Beach State Park and then drive to Table Rock State Park and hike to the top of Table Rock to watch the sunset.

“We have a beautiful coastline and some of our parks are on the best beaches in South Carolina,” said McCormack. He described the natural beauty of the half-mile stretch of beach at Myrtle Beach State Park, including live oaks you can see from the beach that are sculpted back naturally from the salt spray and wind. He said when he was stationed there, visitors used to ask how they pruned the trees to look that way and he would say, “Well, God did that.”

Safeguarding beaches gives locals and tourists alike the ability to see an undeveloped coastline.

Our state is also fortunate to have accessible lakes and waterways.

“As far as lakes, we have some of the best fishing in man-made lakes,” McCormack stated. Almost all the state parks have some sort of body of water. This access enables visitors to take out motorboats, kayaks or canoes for water activities and fishing.

Thirty-five state parks have campgrounds that offer everything from campsites for motorhomes with full hookups to primitive hike-in sites.

The camping industry, McCormack noted, has really taken off, especially in the last two years. Many parks have cabins for rent and Hickory Knob State Park has the only lodge in the state where you can rent a hotel-style room for your stay. There is truly a lodging option for all. You can also enjoy championship golf courses at Hickory Knob State Park and Cheraw State Park.

South Carolina is home to magnificent hiking trails. Whether you want to climb 2,000 feet in elevation in the Blue Ridge Mountains or walk on flat terrain near the coast, you can find a trail that fits your caliber. The park system also hosts a variety of educational programs, from guided hikes to sea turtle experiences. Its staffers are dedicated to helping educate visitors about the unique landscape and wildlife of each park.

The parks in South Carolina protect some of the state’s natural wonders. McCormack recommends scheduling a moonlight paddle at Cheraw State Park or a hawk watch at Caesars Head State Park, visiting Landsford Canal State Park to view the Rocky Shoals spider lilies - the largest display in North America - trying to spot a painted bunting at Hunting Island State Park, or catching an Oconee bell in bloom at Devils Fork State Park.

The state parks that dot the Palmetto State are each unique and beautiful, and you’d be hard pressed to choose a favorite. McCormack agrees. “I can’t answer what my favorite state park is,” he said with a smile. “That’s like being asked which of my kids is my favorite. But I tell people their favorite park should be the one they can get to the most. Just get out and enjoy the beauty and resources our parks have to offer.”