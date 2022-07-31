THE STORY OF WILKINSON: High school brings value to the community, state

The following article will give the reader a brief look at the past history of Wilkinson High School from 1938 to 1971. At the end of the existence of the school, a brand new era of education in the life of Orangeburg’s Black and white students took on a combination between Orangeburg High School and Wilkinson High School.

Orangeburg County in 1704 was settled by Blacks and whites. At that time, they both played a vital and different role in the development of our county. For more than 200 years, whites dominated all of the major functions in the life of the people who lived here.

All of the aspects of life here in Orangeburg were controlled and led by the whites. From the years of slavery to the year 1865 when freedom was granted to all of the people residing in America, the Blacks have been the majority of the population of our county.

Then, in 1954, our United States Supreme Court laid out their landmark decision that “the United States state laws establishing racial segregation in public schools are unconstitutional, even if the segregated schools are otherwise equal in quality.”

Wilkinson High School, which became the first school built in South Carolina for the exclusive instruction of Negro high school students, was founded in 1938. Prior to this time, the education of Black students in Orangeburg came from the Johnson School, the Sterling School, the Dunton Memorial School, Claflin University and South Carolina State College.

The Times and Democrat printed on Jan. 11, 1938: “C.M. Brice, the resident WPA engineer, said yesterday he plans to begin construction next Monday on the new negro high school building to be erected in this school district. The building will be located in the vicinity of the Dunton Memorial School. The cost of the project will be approximately $25,000 of which the sponsor, the local board of trustees, will provide around $7,500.”

Dr. A.J. Thackston was the first superintendent. The school was named Wilkinson High School in honor of the late Dr. Robert Shaw Wilkinson, the second president of South Carolina State College.

Dr. J.C. Parler was named the first principal. The faculty consisted of seven teachers with an enrollment of 204 students. The school was located on Goff Avenue adjoining Dunton Elementary School. The first building contained the principal’s office, auditorium and nine classrooms.

On March 8, 1939, The T&D printed: “News of Interest to Colored People —Negro High School Making Progress — Wilkinson High School Orangeburg’s new school plant (the first to be devoted exclusively to the instruction of Negro high school students) is rapidly taking its place as one of South Carolina’s secondary schools after less than six months of operation under the guidance of James C. Parler.”

Then at the end of the school year in 1940, The T&D printed on May 31, 1940: “Wilkinson High Ends Session-Large Class of Graduates to Receive Diplomas Next Week — The second Commencement address at Wilkinson High School will be delivered by the Rev. A.J. Thomas, Chaplin of Civilian Conservation Corps, Hardeville, Friday, May 31, at 8 p.m.

“This program is intended to stimulate further interest in continued studying either in the atmosphere of formal training to be found in a college or in improving one’s labor bargaining power in the modern industrial world.”

After 8-1/2 years, Wilkinson became accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools. It was the seventh high school for Negroes in South Carolina to meet the rigid requirements of this accrediting agency.

On June 3, 1942, the president of South Carolina State College, M.F. Whittaker, delivered the address to the 88 seniors of Wilkinson High School.

The May 1945 commencement for the school started with the annual senior sermon at Trinity Methodist Church. The final exercises were held at White Hall on the campus of State College. In that year, there were a total of 92 candidates graduating.

Then on Dec. 5, 1947, The T&D printed: “Branch Library Opened At Wilkinson School — The Wilkinson Branch of the Orangeburg County Free Library has been opened to the public at the Wilkinson High School grounds, library officials announced.

“Visitors were invited to inspect the library, which is operated jointly by the Free library and Wilkinson High School which supplied the site for the building. It is being used by both school children and by the Negro public.”

The 1949 school year in Orangeburg brought a record number of students. The white pupils included 1,119 in elementary schools and 709 in high school. The Negro elementary enrollment was 1,582, and 583 were enrolled at Wilkinson High School.

Understanding the value of Wilkinson High School to the community, the first Wolverine Club was started in 1949. The T&D reported on Oct. 22, 1949: “Wolverine Club Membership Drive Started — Well-wishers of Wilkinson High School are invited to become members of the Wolverine Club, a booster’s organization recently formed to help and encourage the athletics and extra-curricular activities of Wilkinson High School.

“The club has been organized along the lines of other quarterback clubs and has as its objective to encourage good sportsmanship among the players and aid in the promotion of good sportsmanship on the part of spectators. They propose to give financial aid to the extra-curricular program of the school.”

In 1952, Dr. Parler was promoted to the position of administrative principal of Negro schools. Robert E. Howard was appointed the second principal for Wilkinson High School.

Then in 1953, Wilkinson was relocated. It is now located just east of the intersection of the Belleville Road and Highway 21 bypass. Chester A. Ray became the assistant principal. That year marked the 15th annual commencement exercise, and there were a total of 85 students to graduate.

The school was housed in a modern structure containing 13 wings, library and gymnasium. The faculty had grown to 57 teachers, serving some 1,300 students.

On Feb. 2, 1954, The T&D announced: “Community Education Center Opens Feb. 11 — The Community Education Center for 1954 will begin Thursday, February 11 and continue for six consecutive Thursday nights at the Wilkinson Senior High School. The school recently moved into new and modern buildings on the Belleville Road, according to announcement released this week.

“With all the Orangeburg City Schools cooperating, the Community Education Center will offer an opportunity for adults, young and old, to return to school and keep abreast of the times through the study and discussion of the many challenging problems of the day.”

Then in May 1954, James Green, representing Wilkinson High School, won the Junior Singles Championship of the National Junior Development Tennis Tournament held at Virginia Union University. Green defeated Willie Daniels of Washington, North Carolina, in the finals 7-5, 6-4.

He qualified to participate in the National Interscholastic Championship in Charlottesville, Virginia, on June 20.

The students at Wilkinson High School always participated on a high level in all types of events that were sponsored in the state. In April 1955, Marion Johnston won first prize in the field of mechanical drawing at the State Trade and Industrial Tournament and Convention that was held in Georgetown.

Also, in May of 1955, the Wilkinson tennis team won its eighth state tennis crown. James Green and George Hunter rallied to beat Coleman Blalock of Mather Academy.

In the girl’s singles, Beverly Rhodes defeated Minion Dickerson of Booker Washington High.

During the 1956 Wilkinson High School football season, they closed with a 58-0 victory over Findley High of Chester. Albert Owens and John Harper, a pair of lightning fast halfbacks, led the Wolverines to their most decisive win of the season. Owens scored three times, twice after snaring passes and once on a 35-yard dash, while Harper raced 53 yards for one score and ran back a punt 65 yards for another.

The 1957 Palmetto State Science Fair was held in April at the Columbia Township Auditorium. Of the many projects entered in the competition, Wilkinson High School carried away all of the honors.

A first-place honor went to Eima Ruth Sullivan for her project on a cycling plant for natural gas. The second-place honor went to John McLeod for an atomic power plant; and the third-place honor went to Robert Moore for his project on a jet engine.

In March of 1958, the Wilkinson boys won the Lower State AAA basketball title with a conference record of 12 wins and no losses. The team was coached by William Senior.

Then on March 27, 1958, The T&D printed an article on one of its carriers and a 16-year-old student, from Wilkinson, who developed the “Trip Meter:” “T&D Carrier Invents Parking Meter Tripper — Shellie Louis, Jr., 16, Times and Democrat carrier boy, Negro son of a carpenter who lives at 271 Treadwell St., and Evelyn Louis, an elementary education teacher at Reevesville School who commutes to her classroom each day, invented a Trip Meter.

“It is a device added to a parking meter which trips the meter when an automobile leaves, thus nullifying any free time the departing motorist might have left. It works with a hose and air pressure which activates a spring-loaded cylinder. The idea is very similar to that used by many service stations to let the operator know that an auto has arrived.”

That year of 1958, Harris A. Marshall, superintendent of Orangeburg City Schools, presented 125 diplomas to the graduating class. Dr. K.W. Green, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at South Carolina State College delivered the annual Wilkinson High School Senior Sermon.

On May 31, 1960, The T&D reported: “Graduation Slated For Wilkinson — One hundred and thirty-three students will receive their high school diplomas tonight in graduation exercises of Wilkinson High School. The theme for the event will be “Educational Principles and Life.”

Sadly, The T&D announced on Jan. 2, 1961, the passing of the first principal of Wilkinson High School. “Dr. J. C. Parler died early Sunday morning in the Orangeburg Region Hospital. In 1938, he became the first principal of the Wilkinson High School.”

Since the year of 1950, the Orangeburg city school system had built individual plants for its school system. By 1961, they included Orangeburg High, Edisto Drive and Sheridan -- all white; and Wilkinson, Nix Elementary, Whittaker and Randolph -- all Negro.

This period of growth by the Orangeburg city schools was called the “Financial Fifties.”

The Wilkinson High School boys and girls track team displayed their talent and ability more and more as the years moved forward. In May 1961, the Wilkinson boys and girls captured the lower state AAA titles for the second straight year at the South Carolina State College stadium.

Later on June 6, 1961, The T&D reported: “Wilkinson High Graduate To Go To West Point — Harold A. Jenkins, Jr., a 1961 graduate of Wilkinson High School and son of Major Harold A. Jenkins, professor of military science at South Carolina State College and Mrs. Bernice M. Jenkins, has been accepted as a candidate to the United States Military Academy at West Point.”

Then in 1962, the Wilkinson High School Wolverines football team won its first state title championship. The T&D reported on Nov. 25, 1962: “Wilkinson Wins State AAA Title — Wilkinson High School’s Wolverines of Orangeburg rolled to an overwhelming 21-7 triumph over Carver High School here Saturday night to win the South Carolina Negro AAA football Championship.

“Quarterback Stanley Jacobs was at his peak as he consistently hit his targets with passes for long yardage. Two of his aerials were for touchdowns — both to end Thomas Kennedy on plays covering 25 yards.”

The next year in 1963, the boys scored 12 points to win the Lower State track and field meet at South Carolina State.

In 1964, the push by the Blacks in Orangeburg to integrate the school system grew more and more as the parents fought to get their children enrolled in the white schools. The parents of the Black students were successful in their efforts in the courts. Plus, the 1964 Civil Rights Bill and Titles would authorize the attorney general to sue to compel school desegregation.

Wilkinson High School like many other schools of that time had an ample number of outstanding students to win awards and scholarships. In May of 1964, Marian Theresa Day, a senior, was announced as one of 35 winners of a $500 Donald Russell Scholarship Award in English.

The scholarship was for the school year 1964-65 to any school of her choice in the state.

In the fall of 1964, a total of 19 Black students were the first to be admitted to formerly all-white schools in the city of Orangeburg. The careful planning by the leaders in the school system paid off when the schools began their classes without any incidents.

The T&D reported on Aug. 25, 1964: “18 Negroes To Integrate Four O’burg White Schools Friday, Orangeburg High, Thackston Junior High, Mellichamp and Ellis Avenue Schools Will Desegregate.

“At that time, the local school system began to operate under the Freedom of Choice plan whereby a student could decide where he or she wanted to attend school.”

Also in August of 1964, Wade Hampton Academy opened its doors as a private school for whites who did not want to attend the public schools in Orangeburg. The academy had a total enrollment of 293 students, 185 in the elementary school and 108 in the high school.

As these changes in the education of the Black and white school children here in Orangeburg came about, it marked the beginning efforts to integrate the public schools.

The school life at Wilkinson basically remained the same in the instructions, activities and the other aspects. In March of 1965, the Wilkinson High Wolverettes won the 4-A State Girls Basketball Championship.

The Orangeburg Massacre happened on Feb. 8, 1968. Delano Middleton, a 17-year-old Wilkinson High School student, was killed along with two college students, Samuel Hammond and Henry Smith, near the campus of South Carolina State College.

The loss of Middleton was devastating to his Wilkinson classmates as well as the community, state and nation. In that same year, the Wilkinson High School girls basketball team won their fourth straight state championship.

On March 1, 1970, The T&D printed the article, “Wilkinson Girls Win Sixth Straight AAAA Title — The Wilkinson Wolverettes concluded their victory march and took their sixth consecutive AAAA state title against the Sims Tigerettes out of Union 67-41 Saturday night at South Carolina State College Coliseum.”

That win marked the last girls’ basketball championship by Wilkinson High under the coaching of Nathan Perry. The next and last year of the winning girls’ basketball team in 1971 was led by Coach Anthony Jarvis. Unfortunately, the girls were ice-cold in their efforts to win the state championship for a seventh and last time in the name of Wilkinson High School. Their efforts were wiped out by the score of 43-27, by the Union Yellow Jackets.

From 1964 until the 1970-1971 school year, the efforts by the federal government to desegregate the entire school system continued to push for a completion. Here in Orangeburg, more and more black students were attending Orangeburg High School and the other predominately white elementary and middle schools.

To mark the ending of the Wilkinson High School, The T&D printed on May 29, 1971: “Wilkinson Story Featured Sunday — “The Story of Wilkinson High School” will be told in Sunday’s edition of The Times and Democrat. Twenty-six pages including hundreds of inches of articles and 171 photographs tell the story of this high school.

“’The Story of Wilkinson High School’ is unique in South Carolina newspapering in that from the beginning to the end of the edition it was a total high school show, including the sale of all advertising matter.”

A few of the achievements in sports during the years of the Wolverines and Wolverettes are:

• Football: State Champions 1962 and 1969

• Basketball: Girls Champions 1965-1970

• Girls State Runner-Up 1971

• Boys State Runner-Up 1958 and 1969

• Holiday Basketball Tournament: Champions 1964 and 1967

• Track: Girls State Champions 1969 and 1970

• Boys State Champions 1969

• Wilkinson Relay Champions 1966

• Tennis: State Champions 1949, 1950, 1951 and 1952

The 1971 class marked the final year for the Black students graduating from Orangeburg High that included 36 out of a total of 292 seniors. And the final graduating class of white students at Wilkinson High was five out of a total of 221 seniors.

The next article will feature the first year of the 1971-1972 new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.