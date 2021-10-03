The forgotten 'Jeanes Teachers' in South Carolina

In the early 1900s, most of the black children in South Carolina only attended school up until the fourth grade for a few months during the year.

As time progressed, more and more emphasis was placed on increasing the grade levels. And by the early 1950s, both the black and white schools consisted of grades one through 12.

From 1869 until the early 1900s, black educators were trained at Claflin University, Allen University, Benedict College and the South Carolina Agricultural and Mechanical Institute in Orangeburg. These teachers were sent out to all of the counties in the state to extend educational opportunities in the black community.

Anna T. Jeanes A wealthy Philadelphia Quaker named Anna T. Jeanes donated $1 million to set up the Negro Rural School Fund

The blacks who could afford to send their children out of the state gave their children the opportunity to obtain a quality education that would lead them to a better financial life. Other black families did their best to have some kind of structured education for their children. And there were those who had to work agricultural jobs to provide for their living conditions.

In 1907, a wealthy Philadelphia Quaker named Anna T. Jeanes donated $1 million to set up the Negro Rural School Fund to provide educational opportunities for the poor black children in the rural South. The focus of this program was to train the blacks in industrial education at first.

Miss Virginia Randolph The first Jeanes teacher, Miss Virginia Randolph.

