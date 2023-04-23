COLUMBIA – South Carolina high school seniors were honored at the 7th annual South Carolina STEM Signing Day on Tuesday, April 18.

Four students from The T&D Region were among the honorees:

Jaliese Fludd of Calhoun County High School.

Quentin Johnson of Denmark-Olar High School.

Curtis Mack from Bethune-Bowman Middle/High School, who will be attending Claflin University in the fall with a major in cybersecurity.

Trinity Winningham from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, who will be attending Tuskegee University in the fall to major in aerospace engineering.

Similar to college signing days for athletes, the students were recognized for their intent to pursue a two- or four-year degree in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) field after graduating from high school.

Created in 2017 in South Carolina, STEM Signing Day has expanded to 14 states and has honored more than 2,000 high school seniors, celebrating the next generation of STEM talent. Over 600 South Carolinians have participated in SC STEM Signing Day in the last seven years. Students across the state applied to be a part of STEM Signing Day through Tallo, an online platform that connects talent with opportunities and is available to all South Carolina students through the SC Future Makers initiative.

The 2023 SC STEM Signing Day ceremony was held at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center and honorees were recognized by the SC House of Representatives, SC Senate, and Gov. Henry McMaster at the Statehousee. Business executives from BMW Manufacturing Co., Boeing, Ingevity, the Nucor Corporation, the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance, and SC Future Makers hosted this year’s SC STEM Signing Day event.

“We’re proud to once again honor and recognize some of South Carolina’s best and brightest talent,” said Sara Hazzard, president and CEO of the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance. “Individuals who pursue advanced STEM education are the leaders who will drive advancements in technology and create innovative solutions that enhance our quality of life. The future is full of possibilities and opportunities for the students honored at this year’s SC STEM Signing Day, and we’re excited to see what they’ll become.”

“At Boeing, we are committed to providing pathways to students so they can develop their skills, fulfill their dreams and help build the future,” said Lindsay Leonard, Boeing’s senior director of government operations. “It is clear that these students are the future of innovation in South Carolina, and we are proud to be a part of their recognition.”

M. Hemby II, coordinator of career and technical education for the Orangeburg County School District, said, "We are proud of our students for pursuing STEM education and committing to their future goals. STEM education is critical to the success of our students and our community, and we are excited to support these students as they embark on their STEM journey."