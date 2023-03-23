VARISTY SOFTBALL

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 16, Edisto 1 (3 innings)

Bamberg-Ehrhardt improved to 10-0 with a 16-1 victory over Edisto Thursday night. Marin Moody earned the victory throwing three innings and striking out six batters.

Mikayla Hallman and Neveana Ricks each had two hits to lead the Lady Red Raiders. Maddie Hutto had an RBI.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt is scheduled to face Branchville at home Monday.

Laurence Manning 7, Orangeburg Prep 3

Orangeburg Prep dropped to 4-2 on the season after a 7-3 loss at home to Laurence Manning Thursday.

Payton Schurlknight took the loss despite striking out seven batters.

Prestan Schurlknight, Lauren Ballew and Hannah Lambrecht each had two hits to lead the Lady Indians. Jane Walker Yonce had a double while Layla Garrick and JuliAnn Griffith each added hits.

Orangeburg Prep will face Dorchester Academy Monday.

VARSITY GOLF

Calhoun Academy wins region match

Calhoun Academy defeated St. John's Academy and Dorchester Academy in a region golf match Thursday at Calhoun Hills Golf Complex.

The Cavaliers finished with a team score of 156, 32 shots better than second-place St. John's. Dorchester Academy with a team score of 192.

Turner Fleming led the Cavs with a score of 35. Will Andrews finished with a 37, Hollison Smith shot a 39 and Tallon Hood and Jude Walker each shot a 45. St. John's was led by Wallace Hester who finished with a 39.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

OWHS hosting Special Olympics event

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School will be the site of the Area 3 Spring Games of the Special Olympics Friday, March 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This event is a track and field competition for school and community based programs in Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.

For more information you can contact Arturo Hervada at ahervada@so-sc.org.

City to host MLB Play Ball event

The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department will host an MLB Play Ball event Saturday March 25 at the Orangeburg Recreation Park (224 Magnolia Village Parkway).

The event is for children ages 4-16 and will feature various baseball and softball drills. The event includes Pitch, Hit and Run divisions for kids ages 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14. There will also be Home Run Derby divisions for 12U and 14U boys and 14U and 16U girls.

The event is free, but you must pre-register. All the information and registration can be found of the department's Facebook Page. For more information contact Matthew Gleaton at 803-533-6020.