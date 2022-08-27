Students at Orangeburg HBCUs cite social, emotional impact of COVID

New college students in 2022 had high school experiences that previous classes did not.

Freshmen dealt with the pandemic and the impacts of it while they finished their high school careers. They are battle-tested, with online learning and COVID-19 protocols having limited their school experience.

For a majority of incoming freshmen, the high school years were cut in half by COVID-19. For a lot of them, the second semester of their sophomore year and entire junior year were put on hold.

It affected some badly. For others, it didn’t have much effect at all. Still others thrived academically.

For freshmen at Claflin and South Carolina State universities in Orangeburg, the experience and preparation for college varied from person to person.

SC State student Gregory Gogo’s experience dealing with it was face-on, just like other high-schoolers during that time period.

“During my 10th-grade year, they cut it in half, any physical school activities,” Gogo said. “Just had to stay inside with your computer.”

For some, the pandemic’s impact was more emotional and social than academic. Students felt the separation from their in-class colleagues, missing person-to-person interaction when schools were shut down or limited.

Those were the feelings for Claflin students Siri Davis and Tyler Starks.

“It (pandemic) kind of hurt me a little bit because I was so used to going (to school) in real life. That was the only time where I get to experience the outside world and being with other people. But over time, you start to get used to it,” Starks said.

“I feel like the pandemic really affected me emotionally more than academically,” Davis said.

“Emotionally, it was a big difference from being around people every day and teachers being right there for you, to going somewhere by yourself. I felt like I was just looking between four walls every day,” Davis said.

There was a transitional period for them adjusting to “the new normal,” which Starks said was really not as good for learning.

“I feel like I learned better in a face-to-face environment more than just a virtual environment,” Starks said.

Now comes college. It’ll be their second time going through an adjustment period. They are entering into a new world full of social life and challenges.

“You’re so used to not being around a whole group of people, I got to take some time to adjust to just being around everyone,” Starks said.

“I feel like this humongous change; coming to an HBCU, everybody's lively. They have different events and I'm kind of introverted. I do like to go out and hang with my friends. It's kind of a big change, but I'm adjusting,” Davis said.

With Claflin and SC State fully back to face-to-face instruction, the students are happy to be in the classroom. They want the in-class experience with instructors.

“Now being in person, you get to connect more,” Gogo said. “When it was virtual, you are online; in person it's better because you also have hands-on things and you'll get more experience.”