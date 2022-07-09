STORIES OF HONOR: Air Force veteran found purpose, direction in 21-year mission

Dave Tussey served as a police officer and instructor during his more than two decades in the United States Air Force. He said his military experience provided him a solid foundation from which he developed a direction and purpose in life.

The Kentucky native graduated from high school in 1973, the same year the Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam was signed by representatives of the South Vietnamese communist forces, North Vietnam, South Vietnam and the United States.

During the time U.S. forces were withdrawing from Vietnam, Tussey was examining his future and whether the military would be part of it.

‘It gave me a sense of purpose’

“Where I grew up in eastern Kentucky, there weren’t a lot of opportunities," Tussey said. "I went to college for a year at the University of Kentucky and then dropped out. I said, ‘College is not for me right now.’”

Tussey had family members who had served in the military, an option he began to consider.

“I said, ‘I want to try this out.’ I went into the Army National Guard first. Ironically, it was just up the road here at Fort Jackson where I did my basic and AIT (advanced individual training),” said Tussey, who has lived in Orangeburg since 2016.

After joining the Army National Guard in 1975, he began to enjoy the military lifestyle but didn’t want to stay in the Army.

“I thought, ‘You know what? I kind of like this military life, what little I know of it. I think I want to do this full time.’ I didn’t want the Army. I said, ‘I think I want the Air Force,’” Tussey said.

He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1976 for what he thought would be a four-year stint.

“I spent 21 years in the service. Loved it. It gave me a sense of purpose, it really did. It taught me things I didn’t know about myself. It taught me discipline. I think purpose was the big thing,” Tussey said.

“Even today when someone says, ‘Thank you for your service,’ my response is, ‘It was an honor and privilege.’ So I’m thankful for the honor and privilege of serving. That meant a lot to me, being able to do that,” he said.

Tussey started out his duties as a police officer with the U.S. Air Force Security Forces which are responsible for everything from missile security and defending air bases around the globe to law enforcement on those bases, combat arms and handling military working dogs.

“I did that for probably 10 or 12 years. ... I was assigned to the Strategic Air Command, SAC. Being a young airman, it wasn’t always pretty. We spend a lot of time in the cold. Matter of fact, my first winter in the Air Force was in Ohio,” he said.

The cold weather took some getting used to.

“There was times I was on that flight line, and one night in particular it got to 40 below. It was so cold that … they brought the (patrol) dogs in, but we stayed out because the dogs aren’t as effective at a certain temperature,” he said.

Tussey would eventually take a special duty position as an instructor.

“I went to instructor school and became trainer certified at that point in my first enlistment. ... I taught NCOs (noncommissioned officers) at an NCO Academy. That’s where I spent the rest of my career, teaching and instructing,” he said.

Tussey initially taught security police duties for approximately a decade.

Training NCOs, as Tussey was called, serve as liaisons between their units and their senior officers. They help with mission prep, let their senior officers know about a unit’s readiness and help plan and conduct the unit’s routine and day-to-day operation.

“My best assignment was as a Noncommissioned Officer Academy instructor. I taught in three different departments. We had military studies, leadership and management and then communication skills. Eventually I became a department head in two of those areas,” he said.

As someone who hated English in high school, Tussey found it funny that he would be teaching others communication skills.

“I hated anything to do with writing, speaking or whatever. Suddenly, they said, ‘You’re now a department head of this area of communication skills.’ You have to supervise a group of instructors who teach these NCOs coming back how to write, how to do a military briefing, how to speak,” he said, noting that he grabbed every book he could find to brush up on his English.

“But, actually, that was probably one of my most favorite areas because you would take an NCO in there. He could have been a flight line mechanic, somebody that had never got in front of a group, and we taught them to speak,” Tussey said.

He enjoyed seeing the development of the NCOs over a six-week period.

“They could come up to you and say, ‘You know what? I was scared to death to speak until I came here. Thank you for the opportunity for teaching me these things.’ It gave them a lot of confidence. They could now get up if they had to and speak with confidence,” Tussey said.

‘I’ve been blessed’

Tussey, who retired from the Air Force in 1997 while in his early 40s, said he was also grateful for the educational opportunities the military provided him.

“I was able to obtain a bachelor’s degree and later a master’s degree while I was in the service. This is coming from a kid who said, ‘Ah, college is not for me. I’m dropping out after one year,’” he said, noting that he matured as God had begun to open more doors for him.

“I was stationed up in Knoxville, Tennessee, at the time at the I.G. Brown Professional Adult Education Center, and I went to school at night and got my master’s in education from the University of Tennessee,” said Tussey, who had received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration.

“Fell in line with the police work at the time. I went to school at night after working. I finished my master’s in education the same way,” he said.

After retiring from the Air Force, Tussey continued to work — a lot.

“I took the uniform off on a Friday. Normally people want two or three months as kind of a transition period. I went to work in a civilian company the following Monday,” he said.

He served as head of training for a manufacturing company for approximately four years before landing a job as a human resources manager for Scripps Networks, whose expansive portfolio of networks had included HGTV and the Food Network.

“I worked for them for almost 15 years and became vice president of human resources. ... That was a great assignment. The Air Force prepared me through education, through the discipline, through dealing with people through instruction,” Tussey said.

After taking an early retirement from that position, he wasn’t done working yet. He had an opportunity to work with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory in human resources, but ultimately decided to relocate to South Carolina, where his wife, Candace, was from.

“She said, ‘If you wanna work, why don’t you see what’s going on down in that area?’ I said, ‘OK,’ said Tussey, who would ultimately land a position as head of human resources at Allied Air in 2016 before retiring in 2019.

“I’ve been blessed. I’ve never been good looking enough or smart enough to get all this. So somebody else had to intervene. It had to be the Lord,” he said, noting that it was God who also allowed him to have a fruitful military career.

“I could have taken a number of different paths, but he allowed me to serve. He opened the doors for me. Even after the military, he led me down a path of what I would consider a successful civilian career as well,” Tussey said.

His many military awards, including being named an Outstanding Airman through the U.S. Air Force’s Outstanding Airman Program, do not mean as much to him as he’s gotten older.

“They were great at the time, but that’s part of the thing that I guess I learned more than anything else. Put those things aside and give honor to the one who gave them to me,” said Tussey, who attends Trinity Presbyterian Church in Orangeburg.

When not volunteering at his church, he enjoys spending time with his family, including his dogs, and gardening.

“We have a tremendous garden. We grow a lot more than we need and give it to friends and family and neighbors,” he said.