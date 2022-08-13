Stephens crowned Miss Companion Royal House

Stephens competed against ladies from states around the nation. She was appointed to the board of directors of the Royal House.

Stephens is a retired mother of three, grandmother of three, and a great-grandmother of one. She is an active member of Williams Grand Chapter in Orangeburg, where she is 2nd Grand Associate Matron and Matron of Willing Workers #28 in Bowman. She is also Ancient Matron of Spencer Court #78, Daughters of Sphinx.