Stephens crowned Miss Companion Royal House

Dr. Sylvia Bruce Stephens

Dr. Sylvia Bruce Stephens was crowned Miss Companion Royal House Queen for 2022-24 recently in Nashville, Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Dr. Sylvia Bruce Stephens of Bowman was crowned Miss Companion Royal House Queen 2022-24, in a ceremony held in Nashville, Tennessee.

Stephens competed against ladies from states around the nation. She was appointed to the board of directors of the Royal House. 

Stephens is a retired mother of three, grandmother of three, and a great-grandmother of one. She is an active member of Williams Grand Chapter in Orangeburg, where she is 2nd Grand Associate Matron and Matron of Willing Workers #28 in Bowman. She is also Ancient Matron of Spencer Court #78, Daughters of Sphinx. 

Stephens is an elected member of Orangeburg Consolidated School District Seat #2 and an active member of Good Shepherd Community Ministry.

