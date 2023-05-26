Related to this story

Larry R. Lovern -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Orangeburg, S.C. Larry R. Lovern, 69, of Orangeburg passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at MUSC in Orangeburg.

