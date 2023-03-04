Williams Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Orangeburg is celebrating its sesquicentennial anniversary this year, with the pastor and parishioners excited about the church’s longevity and impact on its local community.

The church was founded in 1873 with the Rev. Dave Christie as its first pastor. It then began a history of leadership that has served the spiritual and social needs of its congregation and community.

In 1877, trustees Emily A. Williams, Richard Howard and Irwin Mintz purchased a small lot on what was then Market Street before Glover Street was laid out. They soon built a frame church, which stood for almost 30 years. Additional acreage purchased in 1909 allowed the congregation to build an addition and parsonage.

Already listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985, the church represents an elegant essay in Gothic Revival architecture, with its picturesque massing and distinctive detailing attesting to the talents of architect Miller F. Whittaker and builder I.J. Minger.

Whittaker, a member of the congregation, was a professor at then-South Carolina State Agricultural & Mechanical College and one of the first black architects in the state. The cornerstone was laid in 1919, and the church was completed in approximately 1925.

Three presidents of the former South Carolina State College, now South Carolina State University, can also be found on the membership roster and include: Dr. Miller F. Whittaker, Dr. M. Maceo Nance Jr. and Dr. Andrew Hugine Jr.

Along with its placement on the National Register of Historic Places, the church was once again recognized through the South Carolina Historical Marker Program, which has been run through the state Department of Archives and History since 1954. A historical marker was placed at the church in 2007, indicating its important place in South Carolina’s history.

‘A beacon for this community’

“I am excited to be the pastor of Williams Chapel AME Church as we come in celebration of 150 years. We’re just praising God for the past, and we are poised for the future because we know that God is going to continue to not only bless us, but the community,” said the Rev. Stanley Rivers, who has served as church pastor since 2016.

“Williams Chapel has always been a champion in this community for justice and equality and just letting our light so shine that the Lord can receive glory in all we do. We are a church for everybody. We’re just proud of serving God and the worship experience that God has allowed us perform and do here at Williams Chapel,” he said.

Rivers said a foundation of faith in God has helped the church survive 150 years.

“It’s about just putting God first in everything that we do and, of course, good members. God has blessed us with members that not only love the Lord, but members that love the community. That’s why we have over the years not only been a beacon for this section of the town which is located near Glover Street, but we have been a beacon for this community,” the pastor said.

He continued, “We still continue to be a beacon to this community, and I think that is what has kept us together. We’re not looking at ourselves, but it’s praising God and serving the community that has kept us together all these years, and, of course, wonderful pastors that have come through here.”

Part of the church’s anniversary celebrations will include a special worship service beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, with Bishop Samuel L. Green Sr., presiding prelate of the Seventh Episcopal District of the AME Church, as speaker.

“We’re looking forward to not only a great church celebration, but a community celebration. This 150th anniversary is continuing all year long, and this is just one of those momentous moments we’re having the second Sunday in March,” Rivers said.

Rivers estimated that the church is home to nearly 30 ministries and auxiliaries, including a health and wellness ministry, greeters ministry, grief ministry, endowment board, safety ministry, singles ministry and a soup kitchen, which serves more than 20,000 meals annually throughout the community.

“Our soup kitchen serves some 24,000 meals a year. So that's equivalent to 500 to 600 meals a month. If you would ask me what one ministry that I am absolutely proud of, it would be that soup kitchen,” the pastor said.

He said the church’s Small Steps, Big Strides daycare has also been serving the community for many years and was once located within the church. A new standalone facility now sits next to the church thanks to the benevolence of the family of the late Dr. Oscar Butler.

Butler, who died in 2017 at the age of 81, was not only a member of the church, but also an advocate for social justice. He retired from S.C. State, where he served in many capacities, including as vice president of student affairs.

His wife, Barbara, and other family members were present during a 2022 groundbreaking for the new facility at 1198 Glover St. in Orangeburg.

“I thank Dr. Oscar Butler and Barbara Butler for donating our brand-new daycare that we’ve moved in. We’re looking for great things with the daycare, serving those ages from 6 months to 30 months, and we’re looking forward to continuing to serve the community with the soup kitchen,” he said.

Rivers continued, “We have other ministries, as well, that I’m proud of,” along with trustee and steward boards that work to keep the church running smoothly.

“The health and wellness ministry is another strong ministry here not only for our members, but the community. It has taken us thus far through this pandemic by making sure that we have facilities like the Family Health Centers Inc. giving shots week after week. They orchestrate a lot of training sessions as far as community involvement with prostate cancer awareness,” the pastor said.

“We also had a cancer awareness walk a couple of months ago that generated over 60 people walking at the Regional Medical Center track,” he said.

‘Our hearts are open to all’

Church historian Minnie Johnson, 83, was instrumental in gathering the church’s historical information with the help of other church members. It was that information that helped her to apply for eligibility through the state Historical Marker Program.

She joined the church in 1975 and has enjoyed its fellowship. She has also enjoyed compiling the church’s souvenir journal over the years. She began in 1990 and compiled her latest one in 2019.

“It looks like I got active in everything here,” Johnson said.

She has seen the addition of amenities such as Sunday school classrooms and a church office, but said the character of the church has not changed.

“I would say that it is a loving church from the time I came here. ... I hope it will grow, and I think it will because of the ministers that we have had. I don’t think the bishops will send us just anyone. I think it will be somebody that they will feel will do the right thing and keep this church going as it is,” Johnson said.

Julius Page, 92, has been a trustee for more than 35 years at the church. He also served as vice chairman of the board of trustees for 17 years.

He considers the church’s 150th anniversary a blessing.

“It’s a blessing that God has allowed Williams Chapel to exist for these many years. As long as we hold true to our Christian mission, the church will continue to exist for another 150 years and beyond. We have a caring, loving congregation who are loving and caring to all. Our hearts are open to all,” Page said.

S.C. State University Head Coach Emeritus Willie Jeffries, who has touched countless lives as a trailblazer, advisor, mentor, volunteer and motivational speaker for many years, is a church trustee.

He said he and his wife, Mary, joined the church “in the early to mid-70s.”

“We joined when we first came to Orangeburg and Rev. Chappelle Davis was the pastor. It is a wonderful church, very nice members. As far as Rev. Rivers, they say that good leaders surround themselves with able people. He has a good board of trustees and outstanding stewards, and that has worked well for us,” Jeffries said.

Jeffries said the church’s 150th anniversary is a testament to responsible members and good leadership.

“When they do 150 years, you have had some people working tirelessly to keep it going because nothing is easy. One hundred and fifty years is not easy. So I feel blessed. We’re so happy that we’ve survived, and we’re looking forward to the future,” he said.

Wilbur Irick of Orangeburg, 100, is the church’s oldest male member. What does the church mean to the longtime steward?

“It means a lot to me,” Irick said.

His son, DeVore, said his father has served in various capacities in the church.

“My dad has been a part of that church for as long as I’ve been alive. I grew up in that church. He’s worked in the church as a trustee for many years. He’s been on the board, he’s sung on the choir. So it’s meant a lot to him. It’s meant a lot to his family. It’s helped him raise me,” he said.

Irick said, “I just love Williams Chapel. That’s all you can find,” noting that his beloved church had been a staple in his life for as long as he can remember.

DeVore said, “I guess he loves it because that’s all he knows. That’s been the church he’s worked in all his adult life. That’s the church that has given him blessings, prayers and support, and he’s been able to give that right back to them.”

Hattie Green of Orangeburg, 99, is the church’s oldest female and has also served in various capacities. She is the widow of the late Deacon George Green. Four of her eight children are living, and she is the grandmother of 12, great-grandmother of 20 and great-great-grandmother of six.

Her daughter, Elaine, said her mother’s love for the church was evident through her service.

“She’s a true lover of God who’s working for the upbuilding of her church,” Elaine said.

She said her mother’s service included serving as a class leader, missionary and “lifetime achievement (award) winner for 50 years of dedicated service.”

Elaine said her mother, who loved to sing “Come By Here Lord,” worked as a domestic homemaker and loved worshipping with fellow church members.

Helen Shuler, 78, of Orangeburg joined Williams Chapel at the age of 12.

“It was an Easter Sunday,” she said, noting that she thinks it’s wonderful the church is celebrating 150 years this year.

She said while she’s seen “ups and downs” and would like to see more youth join the church, the church remains committed to its Christian mission and serving the community.

“We are a community church. We give a lot. We do food bags on Wednesday. Every other Friday we do hot meals. We’re just a giving church. Our YPD (Young People’s Division) area is real small, but I think it’s our faith. I know it’s mine. I’ve been there. I volunteer every Wednesday and every other Friday and whatever other time. If anybody needs me, I’m there,” she said.

Shuler continued, “We’re trying to get more young people involved in the church. … We need that for the church to grow. It is my hope that the young people will come back and continue so we can last another 150 years.”

‘It is such a blessing’

Giselle White-Perry has been a member of the church for more than 30 years.

“The first Sunday I visited, there was standing room only; however, I managed to find a seat in the balcony. I was a brand-new AME and wasn't familiar with how pastors were appointed. I learned later that the members were saying goodbye to then Rev. (Allen) Parrott, who had received a new appointment. The outpouring of love and appreciation shown to him and his family was palpable, and I wanted to be a part of the spiritual energy I experienced that Sunday,” she said.

White-Perry, a stewardess in the church, is also a member of the Greeters Ministry. She is excited about the church’s sesquicentennial anniversary.

“I am a history buff. So I am thrilled to learn about and share the contributions made by members of this church, individually and collectively, to make the Orangeburg community a better place. I am humbled and inspired by all I have seen and heard. It is my prayer that our youth can be encouraged by knowing the rich heritage they have inherited,” she said.

White-Perry said putting God first in everything it has done has contributed to the church’s longevity.

“We don’t always do it perfectly, but that is what we do. Also, our members are valued for who they are. We are allowed to operate within our unique spiritual gifts without concern about title, social status, or other trait that has nothing to do with our ability to further God’s Kingdom here on earth,” she said.

White continued, “Our members lift each other up. For example, I am the only member of my family living in Orangeburg. Most don’t even know my family, but they know about them and pray for them with me. My church family provides support for me that extends beyond the spiritual. The church has a big heart and generously shares it with others.”

Marie Artis first attended Williams Chapel as a student at then-South Carolina State College in the 1960s.

“I officially joined in 1984 when I returned to work in Orangeburg,” she said, noting that she has served in various capacities, including: local director of the Young People’s Division (YPD); president of the Women’s Missionary Society and Steward Board member.

“The church being in existence for 150 years is evidence of the true faith of our ancestors and the solid foundation built on God’s word. The foresight of former leaders who were dedicated to maintaining the continued growth of the church and its mission was significant.

“The ability to maintain a viable membership was essential, as well. It is such a blessing to the members of the church and the community to remain for 150 years,” Artis said.

She continued, “The church was founded on strong faith, which serves as a source of strength for me. It is inspiring to see that church membership is encouraged from one generation to another. I am especially proud of the rich traditions and social advocacy role that the church has played over the years.

“As we give God praise for the past, a major challenge is to continue to remain relevant and poised to meet the challenges of the future, including working to increase the level of self-sufficiency for all citizens of the community.”