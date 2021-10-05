‘Stage has been set’ for fall’s flashy show to be a big hit in Appalachians

Rain blew in sideways and fog obscured the valley below as summer drew to a close along the Blue Ridge Parkway, but Don Hagan could clearly see potential for a brilliant fall color season ahead.

The forest ecologist has been making fall foliage predictions for Clemson University for nine years and, from an elevation of almost 5,500 feet near Devil’s Courthouse mountain on the western edge of Pisgah National Forest, there was no evidence of drought stress and a full canopy of leaves remained on the deciduous trees — those that shed their leaves annually — around him.

“We’ve had plenty of rain this summer, so the trees are happy,” said Hagan, associate professor of forest ecology in Clemson’s Forestry and Environmental Conservation Department. “We’ve also been lucky that we haven’t had any major windstorms. It’s really windy right now, but I’m talking about events such as Hurricane Irma in 2017 or Hurricane Michael that clipped us in 2018 — those kind of storms that come through right at the beginning of the fall color season and blow the leaves off. We haven’t had that, so the stage has been set.”

And that was the foremost reason Hagan said he saw what it takes for a full spectrum of fall colors in the southern Appalachians this year: all the leaves were still on the trees.