COLUMBIA – St. Pat’s in Five Points, one the Southeast’s largest St. Patrick’s Day festivals, have announced its 2023 band lineup for the 41st annual event, which returns on Saturday, March 18, in Columbia.

“For more than four decades, St. Pat’s in Five Points has been a pinnacle in our community,” says Heather McDonald, executive director of the Five Points Association. “We work hard throughout the year to make sure the music lineup is eclectic and something everyone can enjoy — from indie rock and alternative, to country and Americana, there’s something for everyone at St. Pat’s.”

St. Pat’s in Five Points will feature 20 bands across four stages — with headlining performances from Moon Taxi, Nate Smith, Drivin N Cryin and Hippo Campus. FatRat da Czar will return to be this year’s festival host.

Headlining bands

Moon Taxi, known for their electric festival appearances, have been praised for their music style by both Rolling Stone and NPR.

Nate Smith is known for his huge hit “Wildfire” on TikTok that garnered a publishing and record deal.

With more than 35 years as a band, Drivin N Cryin has made their mark in the music business as Georgia Music Hall of Fame inductees.

The childhood friends who make up the indie rock band, Hippo Campus, were selected as the band for NPR’s Favorite New Artist of 2017.

Additional bands

• Doom Flamingo, founded in 2018 in Charleston, S.C., came together through friendships and past collaborations. Members, Ryan Stasik and Kannika K Moore, are from Columbia, S.C.

• Stop Light Observations is a four-piece anti-pop/not rock (but also isn't rock) band born and raised in Charleston, S.C.

• George Fetner and the Strays, rock/folk group from Columbia, S.C., formed in 2013 as a one-off performance for JerryFest, the annual Five Points concert that celebrates the life of late guitarist, Jerry Garcia.

• Ryan Monroe and Josh Roberts will be performing as a duo. Ryan Monroe is the multi-instrumentalist from Band of Horses, with Josh Roberts known for his raunchy guitar work.

• Opus & the Frequencies was born out of numerous jam sessions hosted by multi-instrumentalist and lead vocalist Tony Opus.

• The Brook & The Bluff originally started in 2016 as a duo with Alex Bolton and Joseph Settine. This Nashville-based rock band now consist of two additional members, Josh Canada and Fred Lankford.

• flipturn, formed in 2015, this group of high school friends from Fernandina Beach, Fla. had humble beginnings practicing together in their bass player’s garage.

• Sam Burchfield grew up in the foothills of South Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountain. This University of Georgia graduate auditioned for the 13th season of American Idol and made it to the Hollywood round.

• Rex Darling, a Columbia-based indie pop rock group, began as an un-named duo with Catherine Hunsinger and John Vail until 2018.

• Travis Denning started his singing career playing in local bars in his hometown of Warner Robins, Ga. His debut EP was on the Top 20 of Billboard’s Country Albums chart.

• 49 Winchester started from a group of neighborhood friends from Castlewood, Va., who simply wanted to play music together.

• Drayton Farley, whose songs are influenced by his own life, brings country folk, roots and Americana music together.

• A St. Pat’s tradition, Villa*Nova, voted Best Local Band of 2014 by Free Times, returns to the big stage.

• Stagbriar, the former brother-sister-duo, named their group after the street they grew up on. The group has since grown beyond two members.

• Easy Honey, based in Charleston, S.C., is a mix of folk and East Coast surf-rock.

• E.Z. Shakes has been developing their sound since the group began in 2017.

In addition to the four stages of music, the events the community has come to know and love will return on March 18, including:

• Get to the Green 5K, 10K and 1-Mile Family Fun Run starts at 7:30 a.m. Registration is now open for Columbia’s largest road race.

• St. Pat’s Parade, a one-mile stretch starting on Devine Street and ending on Sims Avenue, starts at 10 a.m.

• Pot O’Gold Playland, a Kids’ Zone featuring balloon artists, magicians, carnival rides, inflatables and more, will be open from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Harden Street.

General admission tickets to the festival can be purchased online at StPatsColumbia.com for $25 in advance until March 17 or $30 at the gate. The Ultra-Premium VIP Suite will be held at Saluda’s, located at 751 Saluda Avenue. Additionally, the Lucky Leprechaun VIP area will be located near the Postcard Mural in Five Points. Limited quantity VIP Suite tickets for $200/each and VIP area tickets for $100/each are available for purchase at StPatsColumbia.com.

For more information on St. Pat’s in Five Points, please visit StPatsColumbia.com.