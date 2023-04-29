The Orangeburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. focuses on helping adults and youth.

It hosted its annual Economic Development Summit on April 15 on the campus of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.

April is Financial Fortitude month. National economic trends such as unstable employment, the threat to Social Security as we know it, and the widening gap between wealth and poverty are the basis for the development of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.’s Financial Fortitude initiative.

“Financial Awareness is important to our community. As an organization, we are fully dedicated in providing the community with financial literacy information to empower economic freedom,” says Pinkey Carter, president of the Orangeburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. “By attending these workshops, participants enhanced their knowledge, gained valuable skills and were able to create a financial plan for their current and future finance goals.”

The adult program participants had the opportunity to hear from keynote speaker Dorothea Bernique, financial trainer with the nonprofit Free and Increasing HOPE (Financial Training Center).

Bernique spoke to the audience about financial history and how finances impact the lives of families and communities.

During the summit, participants had the opportunity to participate with workshop presenters from USDA/Rural Development, the S.C. Student Loan Corporation and others on the topics of credit repair, money methods and mindsets, and homeownership.

In addition, there were exciting sessions for the youth participants ages 11-17.

They participated in engaging workshops geared toward helping program participants set and define realistic goals, develop a plan to achieve those goals and put the plan into action.

The sessions covered money management, conflict resolution and an introduction to the stock market.